Multi Chart MT5

An indicator for analyzing different currency pairs simultaneously

Forex is a complex market that requires several currency pairs to be analyzed simultaneously

Determine the number of currency pairs yourself

Determine the currency pair you want to analyze to analyze 4 of the most important and similar currency pairs at the same time.

For direct and simple analysis, some currency pairs have changed (EURUSD>>>USDEUR)

Do not doubt that to succeed in this market, you must analyze several currency pairs at the same time to succeed




Purpose of making this indicator:

- The complexity of the Forex market
- Requires simultaneous analysis of several currency pairs
- It is also difficult to analyze opposite currency pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY )




    How it work:
    - This indicator shows several currency pairs at the same time
    - Currency pair charts are linear
    - Prices are based on the Close price of candles
    - You determine the main currency pair you want to analyze
    - Other currency pairs are selected based on the original currency pair
    - The charts of some currency pairs are reversed. For example, if you want to analyze the EURUSD pair, the chart of the USDJPY turns into the JPYUSD




      How to work:
      - Specify the main currency pair you want to analyze
      - Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time
      - You should analyze the displayed currency pair diagrams simultaneously in different ways (such as Price Action)




        Ways to contact me: Direct message

        If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer




        Settings:
        - Background Color ( Set the background color )
        - Currency Pair ( Determine the main currency pair you want to analyze )
        - Time Frame ( Specify the time frame you want to analyze )
        - Number of currency pairs ( Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time )




          Hints:
          - To analyze several currency pairs at the same time, you must have the data of that currency currency
          - At the beginning of the work, try to analyze a small number of currency pairs first so that it is not difficult
          - If there is a problem, tell me so I can fix it right away
          - If the graph is not displayed correctly, your data is incomplete
          - To avoid troubles, the number of candles that are initially displayed is small. For more analysis, run a back test.




            Special features of this indicator:
            - Can be used in 28 important currency pairs on the market
            - Can be used in all time frames
            - With fast support
            - With a simple and fast way of working
            - With functional settings




              Frequently Asked Questions:

              - Why is the graph not displayed correctly? The amount of data you have in other currency pairs is small

              - Which currency pairs should we download? Only the currency pairs you see in the data Window  section


              - Where is data Window Meta Trader? Press the "ctrl" + "D" at the same time


              - What information does this part of data Window display? Pairs of currencies used. You can also see their color. See the photos to find out


              - How to download the data of this currency pair? Just run the chart of that currency pair


              - To run this indicator online, do you need to run chart all 5 currency pairs simultaneously? Yes, to run this indicator online, to download data online, you need to run the required currency pairs to download the data at the same time.




                Recommended products
                Donchian Breakout And Rsi
                Mattia Impicciatore
                Indicators
                General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
                FREE
                Platinum Candle for Telegram
                Rennan Lima
                Utilities
                This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
                FREE
                Scale in points per bar
                Vitaliy Kostrubko
                Indicators
                (Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
                FREE
                Value Chart Candlesticks
                Flavio Javier Jarabeck
                4.69 (13)
                Indicators
                The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
                FREE
                SMC full setup
                Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
                Indicators
                Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
                FREE
                Friend of the trend
                Anderson De Assis
                Indicators
                Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
                FREE
                QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
                Abhimanyu Hans
                Indicators
                QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
                FREE
                High Low Open Close
                Alexandre Borela
                4.98 (42)
                Indicators
                If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
                FREE
                Trendline mt5 indicator
                David Muriithi
                3 (1)
                Indicators
                Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
                FREE
                Aggression Volume
                Flavio Javier Jarabeck
                4.29 (17)
                Indicators
                Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
                FREE
                DC Indicator
                Lamont Simone Reynecke
                Indicators
                The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
                FREE
                Double TMA with Reversal Zones
                Clayton Prickett
                4.5 (10)
                Indicators
                Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
                FREE
                Donchian Pro
                Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
                5 (3)
                Indicators
                The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
                FREE
                FlatBreakout MT5
                Aleksei Vorontsov
                Indicators
                FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
                FREE
                Ultimate Retest
                Nguyen Thanh Cong
                5 (6)
                Indicators
                Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
                FREE
                LT Donchian Channel
                Thiago Duarte
                4.83 (6)
                Indicators
                Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
                FREE
                The magiciann
                Abdelhak Benazizi
                5 (4)
                Indicators
                THE MAGICIAN - Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Turn Market Chaos Into Crystal Clear Trading Opportunities on Gold 15-Minute Charts Are You Struggling With Gold Trading? Tired of guessing where to enter trades on XAU/USD? Confused about whether to BUY, SELL, or STAY OUT? Missing high-probability setups on the 15-minute timeframe? "THE MAGICIAN" reveals the invisible forces of supply and demand that move markets! What Makes THE MAGICIAN Unique?   MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS Analyzes H4, D
                FREE
                Follow The Line MT5
                Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
                4.6 (35)
                Indicators
                This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
                FREE
                LT Volume Weighted Average Price
                Thiago Duarte
                5 (7)
                Utilities
                Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
                FREE
                Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
                JETINVEST
                4.4 (20)
                Indicators
                Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
                FREE
                MA Color Candles
                Vladimir Kuzmin
                Indicators
                MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
                FREE
                NeuroExt
                Dmytryi Voitukhov
                4 (11)
                Experts
                https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
                FREE
                Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
                Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
                5 (2)
                Utilities
                Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
                FREE
                Cybertrade Keltner Channels
                Emanuel Andriato
                4.75 (4)
                Indicators
                Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
                FREE
                Absolute currency strength for MT5
                Radim Kucera
                4.25 (4)
                Indicators
                Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
                FREE
                RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
                Francisco Rayol
                Indicators
                The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
                FREE
                Wave Box Market Frenquency
                Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
                4.75 (4)
                Indicators
                Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
                FREE
                Bollinger Bands Percentage
                Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
                Indicators
                Bollinger Bands %  or Bollinger Bands Percentage is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder . It is calculated using the following formula: Perc = (CLOSE_PRICE - LOWER_BOLLINGER) / (UPPER_BOLLINGER - LOWER_BOLLINGER) * 100 Thus, by taking the difference between closing price to the lower band and dividing it by the difference of the upper and the lower price levels of a Bollinger Bands indicator, we can calculate this indicator. It shows how far the price is from
                FREE
                MIDAS Super VWAP
                Flavio Javier Jarabeck
                4.4 (10)
                Indicators
                Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
                FREE
                DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
                Mark David Griffin
                Utilities
                DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
                FREE
                Buyers of this product also purchase
                Smart Trend Trading System MT5
                Issam Kassas
                4.68 (59)
                Indicators
                New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
                Power Candles MT5
                Daniel Stein
                5 (3)
                Indicators
                Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
                Divergence Bomber
                Ihor Otkydach
                4.9 (79)
                Indicators
                Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
                Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
                Sirikorn Rungsang
                4.92 (36)
                Indicators
                Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
                Azimuth Pro
                Ottaviano De Cicco
                5 (1)
                Indicators
                LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
                Game Changer Indicator mt5
                Vasiliy Strukov
                4.64 (11)
                Indicators
                Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
                PZ Swing Trading MT5
                PZ TRADING SLU
                5 (5)
                Indicators
                Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
                Trend Screener Pro MT5
                STE S.S.COMPANY
                4.84 (100)
                Indicators
                Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
                Divergence In Chaos Environment
                Arief
                Indicators
                Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
                FX Power MT5 NG
                Daniel Stein
                5 (29)
                Indicators
                FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
                Smart Stop Indicator MT5
                Daniel Stein
                5 (2)
                Indicators
                Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
                Atomic Analyst MT5
                Issam Kassas
                4.19 (27)
                Indicators
                New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
                Super Signal Skyblade Edition
                Shengzu Zhong
                5 (4)
                Indicators
                Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
                Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
                Ich Khiem Nguyen
                3.29 (7)
                Indicators
                Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
                Trend indicator AI mt5
                Ramil Minniakhmetov
                5 (13)
                Indicators
                Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
                Rtc ML Ai Predictor
                Muhammad Faisal Sagala
                Indicators
                Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
                Quantum Trend Sniper
                Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                4.74 (53)
                Indicators
                Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
                Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
                Issam Kassas
                4 (14)
                Indicators
                First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
                SuperScalp Pro
                Van Minh Nguyen
                5 (1)
                Indicators
                SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
                ARICoins
                Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                Indicators
                ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
                AriX
                Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                1 (4)
                Indicators
                AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
                PZ Day Trading MT5
                PZ TRADING SLU
                2.83 (6)
                Indicators
                Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
                Dynamic Scalper System MT5
                Vitalyi Belyh
                Indicators
                The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
                Berma Bands
                Muhammad Elbermawi
                5 (7)
                Indicators
                The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
                FX Levels MT5
                Daniel Stein
                5 (12)
                Indicators
                FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
                Weis Wave with Alert MT5
                Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
                4.94 (17)
                Indicators
                Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
                ARIScalping
                Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                Indicators
                ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
                IX Power MT5
                Daniel Stein
                4.92 (12)
                Indicators
                IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
                MetaForecast M5
                Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
                5 (3)
                Indicators
                MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
                M1 Scalper Pro MT5
                Elif Kaya
                4.6 (10)
                Indicators
                - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
                More from author
                Ai EuRUsD MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                3 (27)
                Experts
                An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges   Symbol   EURUSD   Time frames   M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1   Minimum Deposit   50$   Brokers   Any brokers
                Ai GbPUsD MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                2.17 (12)
                Experts
                Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
                Psychology
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                5 (3)
                Utilities
                The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
                FREE
                Personal Chart MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Utilities
                If you can not create a background image for yourself (photo size and format must be changed), let me know. I make your photo for free. Otherwise, you can read the  help file . A tool for chart management You can change the background image You can change the background color Change the color of the candles Volume colors, line charts and everything else You can also enable and disable some items Read the help file for more information Settings: Save Changes After Remove Tool Back Ground Phot
                FREE
                Personal Chart MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Utilities
                If you can not create a background image for yourself (photo size and format must be changed), let me know. I make your photo for free. Otherwise, you can read the help file . A tool for chart management You can change the background image You can change the background color Change the color of the candles Volume colors, line charts and everything else You can also enable and disable some items Read the help file for more information Settings: Save Changes After Remove Tool Back Ground Photo
                FREE
                Multi Chart MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Indicators
                An indicator for analyzing different currency pairs simultaneously Forex is a complex market that requires several currency pairs to be analyzed simultaneously Determine the number of currency pairs yourself Determine the currency pair you want to analyze to analyze 4 of the most important and similar currency pairs at the same time. For direct and simple analysis, some currency pairs have changed (EURUSD>>>USDEUR) Do not doubt that to succeed in this market, you must analyze several currency pa
                FREE
                Strategy Maker MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                5 (4)
                Utilities
                Friends, at first you may think that this tool is difficult to use, but by reading its guide, you can easily use it. Once you learn, you can test thousands of strategies in it. Dear friends, this tool can not be tested in backtest. Using this tool, you can test your strategies live. Create strategies that are in your mind. With this tool, you can make the strategies you have in mind a reality. Create and use experts using popular indicators such as RSI, MACD, Moving Average, Bollinger Band, etc
                High Signals MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Indicators
                An indicator for receiving a lot of signals Can be used in all time frames and all markets Trade professionally  using professional indicators yourself . Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time. Do not miss any market movement. Get the signal very simply and clearly. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- How it work: Th
                High Tools MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Utilities
                A versatile tool for: " viewing trading records ", " trading management ", " risk management" and "calculator " For $ 30, get 3 versatile tools.   Each tool is only $ 10.  With just one purchase, use several commonly used tools for a trader. In the first section, view your trading history in detail for each trade, In the second part, perform and manage all types of transactions with accurate and convenient profit and loss limits, And in the last part, use a professional and complete calculator.
                Candle Patterns MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                Indicators
                Find Candle patterns easily and quickly. With a large number of candlestick patterns Old and new patterns Specify the color of each pattern to find it faster. With 40 Candle patterns in version 1.0 Patterns: Bearish 3 Method Formation Bearish Harami Bearish Harami Cross Big Black Candle Big White Candle Bullish 3 Method Formation Bullish Harami Bullish Harami Cross Dark Cloud Cover Darth Maul Doji Doji Star Pattern Dragonfly Doji Engulfing Bearish Line Engulfing Bullish Line Evening Doji Star
                Breaking Pro MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                5 (4)
                Indicators
                A indicator to show saturation in buying or selling With fast and complex mathematical calculations Easily find saturation points for buying or selling Can be used in all symbols and time frames with many signals Can be combined with different indicators and different time frames With simple settings and simple working methods Features: Can be used on all symbols Can be used in all time frames Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.) Large number of signals Same performance on all time
                Ai GbPUsD MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                1 (6)
                Experts
                Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
                Ai UsDCaD MT4
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                2 (4)
                Experts
                Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
                High Signals MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                1 (2)
                Indicators
                An indicator for receiving a lot of signals Can be used in all time frames and all markets Trade professionally  using professional indicators yourself . Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time. Do not miss any market movement. Get the signal very simply and clearly. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- How it work: Thi
                Breaking Pro MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                5 (2)
                Indicators
                A indicator to show saturation in buying or selling With fast and complex mathematical calculations Easily find saturation points for buying or selling Can be used in all symbols and time frames with many signals Can be combined with different indicators and different time frames With simple settings and simple working methods Features: Can be used on all symbols Can be used in all time frames Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.) Large number of signals Same performance on all time
                Ai EuRUsD MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                2.2 (25)
                Experts
                An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges   Symbol   EURUSD   Time frames   M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1   Minimum Deposit   50$   Brokers   Any broke
                Ai UsDCaD MT5
                Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                2.33 (3)
                Experts
                Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
                Filter:
                No reviews
                Reply to review