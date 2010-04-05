Multi Chart MT5

An indicator for analyzing different currency pairs simultaneously

Forex is a complex market that requires several currency pairs to be analyzed simultaneously

Determine the number of currency pairs yourself

Determine the currency pair you want to analyze to analyze 4 of the most important and similar currency pairs at the same time.

For direct and simple analysis, some currency pairs have changed (EURUSD>>>USDEUR)

Do not doubt that to succeed in this market, you must analyze several currency pairs at the same time to succeed



















How it work:

- Currency pair charts are linear

- Prices are based on the Close price of candles

- You determine the main currency pair you want to analyze

- Other currency pairs are selected based on the original currency pair

- The charts of some currency pairs are reversed. For example, if you want to analyze the EURUSD pair, the chart of the USDJPY turns into the JPYUSD







How to work:

- Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time

- You should analyze the displayed currency pair diagrams simultaneously in different ways (such as Price Action)







Ways to contact me: Direct message If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer

- Specify the main currency pair you want to analyze- Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time- You should analyze the displayed currency pair diagrams simultaneously in different ways (such as Price Action) - This indicator shows several currency pairs at the same time- Currency pair charts are linear- Prices are based on the Close price of candles- You determine the main currency pair you want to analyze- Other currency pairs are selected based on the original currency pair- The charts of some currency pairs are reversed. For example, if you want to analyze the EURUSD pair, the chart of the USDJPY turns into the JPYUSD

- The complexity of the Forex market- Requires simultaneous analysis of several currency pairs- It is also difficult to analyze opposite currency pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY )











- Currency Pair ( Determine the main currency pair you want to analyze )

- Time Frame ( Specify the time frame you want to analyze )

- Number of currency pairs ( Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time )







Hints:

- At the beginning of the work, try to analyze a small number of currency pairs first so that it is not difficult

- If there is a problem, tell me so I can fix it right away

- If the graph is not displayed correctly, your data is incomplete

- To avoid troubles, the number of candles that are initially displayed is small. For more analysis, run a back test.







Special features of this indicator:

- Can be used in all time frames

- With fast support

- With a simple and fast way of working

- With functional settings







Frequently Asked Questions:

- Why is the graph not displayed correctly? The amount of data you have in other currency pairs is small



- Which currency pairs should we download? Only the currency pairs you see in the data Window section

- Where is data Window Meta Trader? Press the "ctrl" + "D" at the same time

- What information does this part of data Window display? Pairs of currencies used. You can also see their color. See the photos to find out

- How to download the data of this currency pair? Just run the chart of that currency pair

- To run this indicator online, do you need to run chart all 5 currency pairs simultaneously? Yes, to run this indicator online, to download data online, you need to run the required currency pairs to download the data at the same time. - Can be used in 28 important currency pairs on the market- Can be used in all time frames- With fast support- With a simple and fast way of working- With functional settings - To analyze several currency pairs at the same time, you must have the data of that currency currency- At the beginning of the work, try to analyze a small number of currency pairs first so that it is not difficult- If there is a problem, tell me so I can fix it right away- If the graph is not displayed correctly, your data is incomplete- To avoid troubles, the number of candles that are initially displayed is small. For more analysis, run a back test. - Background Color ( Set the background color )- Currency Pair ( Determine the main currency pair you want to analyze )- Time Frame ( Specify the time frame you want to analyze )- Number of currency pairs ( Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time )











