Ai GbPUsD MT4

1

Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left)

For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option.

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges



      Symbol
    		  GBPUSD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50



    Features of this expert:

    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in GBPUSD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)



      Settings:


      Trade Order "Buy"              :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

      Trade Order "Sell"              : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

      Full Trade                          : If it is active, the number of trades will increase. Expert also opens simultaneous trades.

      Magic Number                   : Those who use several experts simultaneously in one account, this setting is useful

      Comment                          : Specify the comment text of each trade. (useful for those who use several experts at the same time)

      Risk Type                           : Specify the risk amount of each trade. In default, the risk is variable

      Set the Lot value Manually: You can specify the lot amount in each trade. By default, the amount of the lot is variable (based on risk).

      Take Profit                         : You can specify the profit limit for each trade. By default, the profit limit is variable.

      Stop Loss                           : You can specify the Stop Loss for each trade. By default, the Stop Loss is variable.

      Breakeven Enable              : This setting activates the breakeven setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Breakeven Point                 : This setting determines the activation time of the breakeven settings. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Enable Progressive Trailing stop: This setting activates the Trailing stop setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Tier 1-3                               : Trailing stop settings, For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Max Spread PIPS                 : If your spread is more than this amount, Expert will not trade


        Ai GbPUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide


        If you need more settings, be sure to let us know





        How this expert works:

          This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

          We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

          Our training continues...






            How to work with this expert:

              run this expert.
              Allow the expert to trade. (  Ai GbPUsD Guid   )




                Some important points:

                  Use this expert only on the GBPUSD symbol

                  Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                  You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                  Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                  If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                  If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                  We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free




                    Help files:
                      A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai GbPUsD Guid

                      Ai GBPUSD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                      Ai GBPUSD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                        Ai EuRUsD: mql5.com/en/users/aahn/seller

                        Ai UsDCaD: mql5.com/en/users/aahn/seller



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                        Levent Kaykusuz
                        809
                        Levent Kaykusuz 2023.09.18 06:09 
                         

                        scammer

                        Dominic
                        384
                        Dominic 2023.09.06 17:05 
                         

                        I bought all three experts and only made losses. When you contact the developer, he always says to be patient and that a new update will come soon. Every update is exactly the same bad, no matter which broker. You can forget about getting your money back. DO NOT BUY THIS EXPERT! IS A SCAMMER!

                        Van Vu Nguyen
                        252
                        Van Vu Nguyen 2023.06.27 06:03 
                         

                        scam .I advise people not to buy it. really waste of money. the people who are using this ea in the same telegram group all lose money, no one has made any profit yet .

                        yyc196 Yauw
                        820
                        yyc196 Yauw 2023.05.02 12:20 
                         

                        Hi Seller, I have no order for the past 2 weeks, please be more protice in helping buyer. Until now now prift for almost one month, even if have is a loss !!!! Not sure why there are so many 5 stars around !!!

                        Yuki Yamagishi
                        562
                        Yuki Yamagishi 2023.04.28 20:16 
                         

                        時間とカネの無駄

                        +++++

                        (追記)

                        ようやく、MQL5のサポートも「サクラ」のレビューを消したよう。

                        fake reviewばかりでした。

                        MQL5も販売者ばかりを擁護していないで、

                        しっかりと責任を持って購入者に返金して下さい。

                        Jozsef Mark Toth
                        411
                        Jozsef Mark Toth 2023.04.26 07:58 
                         

                        Useless .. ❗️❗️❗️👎👎👎 4 months tested on demo .. 364usd left from 10k.

                        Updated .. 03/08/2023

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