MT5PythonIndicatorExporter

Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible!


https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko

https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration


Channel:

English version - Versão Inglês:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_EN

Portuguese version - Versão Português:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_PT


Free version with 5 indicators:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57574

This version has 38 indicators, 5 from the free version plus 33 new indicators.

There is a list with all the indicators below.



I believe that development in PYTHON is easier and simpler to make an Expert Advisor or any other tool that helps you to make a decision when related to the stock market.


So, I built a library in Python that makes it easy and simple to make expert advisors. It is possible to find it here:


https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration


This MQL5 Service uses Socket communication to send and receive data.

This MQL5 Service is the “Client-Side”, so it will only work if there is a server-side sending data to it, asking for some Indicator.


An example of Expert Advisor using sockets can be found here:

https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration/blob/master/ExpertAdvisor/example_sockets_connection.py


However, there are some difficulties when using python to code an expert advisor, one of these difficulties is the Indicator usage, most of it does not exist yet. 

To solve that problem you can:

  • You can recreate all the indicators.

  • You can use a library that has some or all the indicators.

  • You can communicate through the Metatrader5 asking for the indicator data.


This MQL5 Service uses the indicators that are already built on Metatrader5, it just asks for the data, informing the setup first, and the service responds to it.

iCustom is not supported on this version.

This service only works with a few indicators:

  • Accelerator Oscillator

  • Accumulation/Distribution

  • Adaptive Moving Average

  • Alligator

  • Average Directional Movement Index

  • Average Directional Movement Index Wilder

  • Average True Range

  • Awesome Oscillator

  • Bollinger Bands - Free

  • Bears Power

  • Bulls Power

  • Chaikin Oscillator

  • Commodity Channel Index

  • DeMarker

  • Double Exponential Moving Average

  • Envelops

  • Force Index

  • Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

  • Fractals

  • Gator Oscillator

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

  • MACD - Free

  • Market Facilitation Index

  • Momentum

  • Money Flow Index

  • Moving Average - Free

  • Moving Average of Oscillator

  • OBV On Balance Volume - Free

  • Parabolic SAR

  • Relative Strength Index

  • Relative Vigor Index

  • Standard Deviation

  • Stochastic - Free

  • Triple Exponential Average

  • Triple Exponential Moving Average

  • Variable Index Dynamic Average

  • Volumes

  • Williams' Percent Range



I built the communication using the same pattern used on MetaTrader5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators


The address and the port must be the same on the MQL5 Service and in the python code.


To use a service you just need to go in service, and a new one, it is near the expert advisor folder, at the button, on MetaTrader 5.


Image 1


You can use as many services you want until you reach the “Activation” limits.


Image 2


When using more than one service they might conflict, changing the port is a solution.


To be able to send data out of MetaTrader5 you first need to allow it, the “localhost” needs to be added.

  • Tools -> Options -> Expert advisors -> WbRequest (checkbox)


Image 3


It is good to know that I built that Service to work only in the “localhost.”

If you are in doubt, it uses sockets to work.


It is possible to call the same indicator with a different setup of how many times you want. However, when using too many indicators it might reduce performance.


You can see the expert advisor using indicator here:

https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration/blob/master/ExpertAdvisor/example_sockets_connection.py


All the indicators are defined to work with a time frame of one minute, to change it you just need to change the “time_frame.”


All the indicators have comments to make it easy to understand and know how to use it.

https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration/blob/master/Include/indicator_connector.py


Image 4


If you are having any trouble, please send me a direct message.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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