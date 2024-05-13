Go Way TREND


Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite signal appears. It is very simple and works on all major currencies

 Metals, indicators, and all frames, but the best results are the 30-minute frame.


Always place a stop loss below the bottom of the candle and capital management must not be exceeded

10% of the capital

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DOWN and UP trend
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicators
It makes it easier for you to trade by providing trend charts in all frames from bottom to top. If it touches the upward trend, it is a good opportunity to sell, and the target is the downward trend, and vice versa. If it touches the downward trend, it is a good opportunity to buy, and the target is the upward trend. It can automatically redraw the trend. You can monitor higher frames and trade on lower frames for speculation .
Scalping Fast2
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicators
This factor is traded on the 5M five-minute frame Please see the explanations in the attached images Trading is done according to the trend. If the trend is upward, we buy only when the red line is touched If the trend is downward, we sell only when the blue line is touched In the case of a sideways trend, we can sell when the blue line is touched and buy when the red line is touched When the price reaches the red buy line or the sell line from above, we enter a deal and stop the loss at 5
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