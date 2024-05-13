Go Way TREND

Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite signal appears. It is very simple and works on all major currencies

Metals, indicators, and all frames, but the best results are the 30-minute frame.





Always place a stop loss below the bottom of the candle and capital management must not be exceeded

10% of the capital