NEWS Telegram
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 4 July 2021
- Activations: 5
NEWS Telegram is an Utility can get NEWS from Website "calendar fxstreet" and send to yours Telegram Chanel
Only attach to Chart then do this step as bellow:
In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "calendar fxstreet" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field.
- SETTING UP THE UTILITY:
Tools -> Settings -> Advisers -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs
Create your own bot in Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - 1325027157:AAEBQW4qQprG1ucv-J64r8ZrQMhSlrkkoLY;
Create your channel and make it public;
Add a bot to your channel and make it an administrator. Write any first message, for example, "HELLO WORLD!";
Enter the channel identification number in the advisor settings.