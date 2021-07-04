NEWS Telegram is an Utility can get NEWS from Website "calendar fxstreet" and send to yours Telegram Chanel

Only attach to Chart then do this step as bellow:

In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "calendar fxstreet" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field.





- SETTING UP THE UTILITY:

Tools -> Settings -> Advisers -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs

Create your own bot in Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - 1325027157:AAEBQW4qQprG1ucv-J64r8ZrQMhSlrkkoLY;

Create your channel and make it public;

Add a bot to your channel and make it an administrator. Write any first message, for example, "HELLO WORLD!";

Enter the channel identification number in the advisor settings.