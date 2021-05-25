TP SL Manager

Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take profit , calculated by points and cover all major pairs .

you can activated the EA in your chart then place orders manually and the EA will be place TP and SL automatically for all opened orders , covered Buy market , Sell Market , Buy stop , Sell Stop , Buy limit , Sell limit .

it is an easier tool that help you manage your order without effort .

100 Points = 10 Pips





MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87655?source=Site