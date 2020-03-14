Multilevel virtual trailing

Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculated from the current value of the lot of the order. The last level closes the entire remaining order, regardless of the specified percentage of closure.

Input parameters:

Order Comments

Number of Trading Symbols

Base lot

Dynamic lot in % of free margin (Base lot = 0) 

Lot Multiplication Factor 

Lot Increment Ratio 

Step between orders

Maximum Number of Unidirectional Orders

Allow virtual trailing stop loss orders 

Number of Stop Loss Trailing Levels 

Stop loss order levels in points 

Percentage of lots of stop loss orders 

Minimum step for trailing stop loss 

Allow virtual trailing take profit orders

Number of Take Profit Trailing Levels

Order Take Profit Levels in points

Percentage of lots of take profit orders

Rollback of trailing Take Profit

Use Target Profit

Use target profit trailing

Use equity

Profit in % - true, false - in units of account 

Profit in % or units of account

Auto profit - lot amount * profit in % or units of account

Rollback of trailing Target Profit

Maximum drawdown for all instruments

Percentage Maximum Drawdown

Order Magic

Slippage

Maximum spread

Keep current levels on shutdown

Display lines

Display all stop loss lines

Display all take profit lines

Color of Stop Loss Levels of Buy Orders

Color of Stop Loss Levels of Sell Orders 

Color of Take Profit Levels of Buy Orders 

Color of Take Profit Levels of Sell Orders

Signature offset of stop loss lines

Take Profit Line Signature Offset

Enable dashboard

X offset

Y offset

Border color

Background color

Text color

Show statistics

Y coordinate of statistics

Show buttons

X coordinate buttons

Y coordinate of the button

Button Length 

Button Height

Button Font Size

Button text color

Start buy button background color

Start Sell Button Background Color

Button background color close all buy

Button background color close all sell

Button border color

