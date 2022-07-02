Smart Watermark

Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others.

Parameters:

 Parameter Description
Font
The font type used to display the watermark
Font Color
 The font color used to display the watermark
Font Style
 The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None.
Font Weight
 The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Black. Default is Normal.
Font Scale Pct (0 - 100)
 The percentage at which the font should scale in relation to the chart width. Default is 10.
Minimum Font Size
 If a chart is too small, the watermark may not be legible. This allows you to set a minimum font size so that the watermark is always legible. Default is 47.
Transparency (0 - 255)
 The transparency of the watermark. 0 is fully transparent. Default is 255.
Watermark in Background
 Whether the watermark label should be in the background. If set to false, you should experiment with the transparency to ensure the watermark does not overlap with the candlesticks on your chart. Default is true.
Display Signature
 Allows you to add a custom message
Signature
 The custom message to be displayed
Signature Location
 Where, on the chart, do you want the custom message to be displayed

Note: if you notice a black outline around the letters of the watermark, lower the transparency and compensate by increasing / decreasing the color of the watermark


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Utilities
OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines and Price Labels. If you liked this utility, please rate, comment, and check out my other programs. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close, within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low
FREE
OHLC Magnet
Alexander Martinez
5 (4)
Utilities
OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, and Price Labels. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close , within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low/Close for the utility to attach to that specific price point. Defau
FREE
Spread Alert
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Spread Alert monitors the spread and will warn you if the spread is higher than normal or alert you if it is above the threshold that you set. Features: Select 3 different colors depending on whether the spread is normal , higher than normal , or has triggered the alert Optional sound alert that lets you set a custom sound (must be a .wav file) Displays the lowest recorded spread , spread warning , alert pips , and the spread status in the tooltip when you hover over the label Parameters: Name
FREE
Visibility Switch
Alexander Martinez
5 (2)
Utilities
With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart. By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the current timeframe and lower. This setting can be changed under the Auto Set Visibility parameter or overridden if you hold down the CTRL
Better Scroll
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
Quick Alerts
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Quick Alerts offers a fast and convenient method for creating and toggling alerts for MT4 objects. Coming soon in version 4.0: create meaningful alerts that notify you exactly when you want to be notified and reduce annoyance by specifying the Breakout or Approach alert type. Quick Alerts comes configured by default to automatically create alerts for the following objects when they are placed on a chart: Horizontal Lines Rectangles Trendlines Channels Price Labels Fibonacci Retracements Alerts o
Visibility Switch Demo
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart. The demo version of Visibility Switch only works on the EURUSD currency pair. The full version of Visibility Switch can be found here. By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the cu
FREE
Timezone Converter
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Timezone Converter automatically converts the time on a chart to your local time and displays it for you . Choose between your mouse cursor or a vertical line to convert your broker's time and date to your local time. Instructions for Auto-loading A Preset File: This feature is useful if you don't want to keep the indicator running at all times, but you would still like to customize it and have those customizations apply when you add the indicator. Load up the indicator, go into the indicator pr
Better Scroll MT5
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
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