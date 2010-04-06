Spread Based Smart Trader

Spread-Based Smart Trader - Your Ultimate Trading Edge!

Are you tired of losing trades due to high spreads? Do you want an intelligent system that monitors market conditions and ensures you only trade under optimal conditions? Spread-Based Smart Trader is the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize your profits while minimizing unnecessary risks!

Why Choose Spread-Based Smart Trader?

  • Intelligent Spread Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks the spread in real-time and ensures trades are executed only when the spread is within a safe, predefined range.

  • Customizable Trading Parameters: Set your own lot size, stop loss, take profit, and maximum allowed spread to tailor the EA to your trading strategy.

  • Built-in Risk Management: The EA calculates risk based on spread and stop loss, providing a precise risk percentage for each trade to ensure controlled exposure.

  • Real-time Spread Display & Alerts: Stay informed with real-time spread updates and alerts when the spread exceeds safe trading conditions. Get notified before it’s too late!

  • Automated Trade Execution: The EA executes trades only when the market conditions are favorable, preventing losses due to high spreads and volatile price action.

  • Emergency Close Function: Need to exit the market instantly? The one-click CLOSE ALL button lets you liquidate all open positions in seconds, protecting your account in critical situations.

  • Spread History Analysis: The EA keeps track of spread fluctuations, allowing you to analyze historical spread data and identify the best trading hours with low spreads.

  • User-Friendly Interface: A sleek, easy-to-use graphical panel with customizable colors and font sizes ensures a smooth and intuitive experience.

How Does It Work?

  1. Spread Filtering: The EA constantly monitors the difference between Bid and Ask prices. If the spread is below your maximum allowed threshold, the EA enables trading. If it's too high, trades are blocked to avoid unnecessary risk.

  2. Trade Execution: When you click BUY or SELL, the EA verifies the spread and executes the order only if conditions are favorable. Otherwise, a warning is displayed.

  3. Risk Calculation: Before placing a trade, the EA calculates the potential risk percentage based on spread cost and stop loss, helping you make informed decisions.

  4. Sound Alerts & Notifications: If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, an alert is triggered so you can avoid bad market conditions.

  5. Emergency Exit: The EA provides an instant close-all feature, allowing you to exit all trades with one click in case of unexpected market moves.

Who Is This For?

  • Scalpers who need low spreads for fast entries & exits
  • Day traders looking for optimal execution conditions
  • Swing traders who want to avoid hidden spread costs
  • Anyone who wants a safe, risk-managed trading approach

Price: ONLY $30!

For a small investment, you get a powerful EA that protects your trades, optimizes entries, and helps you stay ahead in the market. Don’t let high spreads eat away your profits—trade smart with Spread-Based Smart Trader today!

Need Support? Contact me via direct message anytime!

Take control of your trading and start making smarter decisions with Spread-Based Smart Trader!


Recommended products
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilities
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
RSI Good luck
Sorapol Thanavikasit
Experts
RSI Good Luck  buy and sell  EURUSDm Spread 10, USDJPYm Spread 11, XAUUSDm Spread 26 , GBPUSDm Spread15 , AUDUSDm Spread 17  , NZDUSDm Spread20 , USDCADm Spread 22 , USDCHFm Spread 15 , EURJPYm , EURGBPm , GBPJPYm RSI 70% and 30% Run Timeframes M5 , M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 open 0.01 lot Balance $100 version 1.00  12 Dec 2019 TP 200 point or 20 pips  SL 450 point or 45 pips  version 2 xx Dec 2019 (you chage) TP 450 point or 45 pips SL 200 point or 20 pips  ***************************************
Golden Gestion TP SL
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Spread Tracker
Semion Tremsin
Indicators
The indicator for presenting current spread in real time. It is a very simple still useful indicator for manual trading and market analysis. The indicator shows current spread (in 4-digit format) for the selected instrument. You can specify the place on the chart where indicator shall print the output as well as output color. Please contact the author if any changes are required.
Manage your deals
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilities
Hi Dear Friends ,   As i told you ,,, today i produce the management EA to managing your trades and with closing instruments used to closing tow kind of trades.. the profitable trades and losable trades .. u can try it for free for 2 days ,, it is worth every cent ..  now .. you do not need to keep tracing your deals.... let the EA do it for you automatically...  for any inquires contact me directly in my contacts shown on my profile after adding me .. best regards  Fawaz A. Al-baker 
KopierMaschine
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта KopierMaschine  для  MetaTrader   5 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копировать
Simcar
Rasim Ozturk
Utilities
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION ; An assistant that allows you to easily open your transactions. It closes all the transactions you have opened when it reaches the specified profit point. It also ensures that all transactions in your hedge positions are closed at the specified profit target. With this application, you can easily try your strategy on the test device. It allows you to follow the profit and loss status of all transactions on your platform on the screen. PRODUCT PARAMETERS ; LotSize : 0
Breakout Order Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It  is ideal for trading Breakouts or Pullbacks. It uses the previously closed candle height to calculate risk by placing the Stoploss above the high in a sell trade or below the low in a buy trade. Stoploss placement is customizable by timeframe. When in drawdown; it manages risk by automatically closi
Timed Trailing Stop Loss
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
Initial Stop Loss Setup : Automatically applies an initial stop loss (in points) immediately when a trade is opened. Provides peace of mind by ensuring every trade is protected against unfavorable price movements. Dynamic Trailing Stop : Adjusts the stop loss at the close of each candle based on a fixed point distance. Moves the stop loss incrementally closer to the current price, locking in profits as the market moves in your favor. Works Across All Timeframes : The EA adapts to any chart time
Pro intraday EA
Vahap Yaman
Experts
Hello Anyone can trade forex during the day or make a long-term investment  All you need is "Pro intraday EA " Pro intraday EA also makes purchases/sales within this zone by determining the "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value of the day" of this instrument for the specified time period. 1-Offers a Purchase Zone; Buy 1- Buy 2  2-Offers a Sales Zone; Sell 1- Sell 2  3-Dec Yesilmaz offers a Waiting Zone; between the First Red Line and the first Green Line, EA do
Trade Monitor Pro
Valery Sorrentino
Utilities
DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilities
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
LimitOrder Assistant
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
Limit Order Assistant EA This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order. ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order  if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position.  Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Limit Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each
Rocket Fx Multi Target EA
Jeffrey Bucsit
Utilities
Rocket Fx Multi-Target EA Summary This MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to place multi-target pending orders (both buy and sell) with individual take profit levels and shared stop loss. Here's how it operates: Key Features Multi-Target Order Placement : Creates pending orders (Stop or Limit) with up to 4 take profit targets Risk Management : Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage User Interface : Provides input fields for entry prices, stop
YPY Check Your Broker
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
YPY Check Your Broker is a universal multifunctional software complex which uses primary tick data. It allows traders to perform comparative analysis of the trading conditions and execution quality, identify abnormal BID prices outside the indicative quotes. It also reflects the facts of redrawing bars in the terminal, spread extension, controls the leverage stop out level values, speed of execution and server connection breaks, maintains a detailed statistics on the slippages. The YPY Check You
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.5 (8)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
RT Manual Backtester
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
Utilities
Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel >> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on EURUSD the M1 timeframe only. << Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively, providing a seamless manual backtesting experience. With RT_ManualBacktester , you can: - Execut
Ultimate Panel
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (1)
Utilities
"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system. Note: Demo version for testing can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11563 Features     1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading. Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level. Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button. Order will open immediately.     2. Drag line to place pending order. Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button. Then 3 horizontal lines will appear on the cha
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Indicators
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (184)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (410)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (95)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
The MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge of T
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Local mode
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (50)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (12)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4 platform. Multi Language support. MT5 Version  |   User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (26)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.81 (21)
Utilities
Exp-Averager  is designed to Average your trades that have received a certain drawdown by opening averaging trades. The advisor has the ability to open new positions in on trend or against the current trend.  It also includes a smart trailing stop feature that applies to a series of positions.  The advisor can increase or decrease the lot size of the positions.  This is a widely used strategy for bringing losing positions to the average price.        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   H
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilities
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Extra Time Bar
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Extra Time Scale Bar Here is the   MT5 version is a tool designed to enhance your trading by allowing you to add a personalized time bar to your charts. With this tool, you're no longer limited to server time alone—you can set the chart to display any time zone of your choice, like your local time, Greenwich Mean Time, or any other. Features of  Extra Time Scale Bar: 1. Time Zone Customization:  Choose the time zone that suits your trading needs and display it directly on your chart for enh
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
More from author
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing EMA CrossPro EA: The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution! Take your trading to the next level with EMA CrossPro EA, a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to maximize profits in trending markets. This EA leverages the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to detect and capitalize on strong market trends with precision and efficiency. The Logic Behind EMA CrossPro EA: Buy Signal: The EA initiates a buy trade when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, signali
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time! With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market! You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income. "Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Very Important: Please Adjust the "Distance between orders" .. Lower them to get good results. Higher will make the EA much safer. Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arr
Hope EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review