Overview

Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Lot Calculator aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator as an indicator on MT4 platform.





Lot Calculator (trade or contract size)

A lot refers to a bundle of units in trade. In Forex a Standard Lot is equivalent to 100,000 units of the quote currency of the Forex instrument you are trading. Lot calculator helps to determine the trade or contract size of any position you want to enter so that you are not risking too much of your capital on any position With the Lot Calculator, you have the option and flexibility to either use a percentage of your Account Balance or Account Equity or use Money value. For example, you could use 2% of either your Account Balance or Account Equity or you could use say $50 risk for every trade. The calculator will calculate your lot value for you irrespective of whichever method you use.

Fields:

Account Currency - Non-editable field that contains the account currency.

Currency Pair - Defaults as the forex instrument on which the indicator is attached.

StopLoss (Point) - Stoploss value in points (no need to recalculate pips value on a 5 or 3 digits chart).

Risk Type - Can be Percent or Money value.

Risk (Percentage) - Percentage of risk when 'Percent' is selected as Risk Type.

Risk (Money) - Money value of risk when 'Money' is selected as Risk Type.

Balance/Equity - Use Account Balance or Account Equity to calculate risk.





Benefits Of Using Verdure Lot Calculator