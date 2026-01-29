User Grid MT4

User Grid MT4 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading. The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators.

Trading Ideas & Strategies >>

It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders. It has a clear information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the overall trading situation for the entire account.
Description of the basic strategy:

Testing:

When testing an adviser in the strategy tester, you should take into account the limit on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the adviser will not place a single order!

All missed ticks only reduce the effectiveness of the adviser, because its work is based on volatility, and the lower it is, the less likely it is to fix a possible profit.

Additional Information:
  • The Expert Advisor can be run simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders and positions are marked with an individual comment in which there is both the price of his opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, you can add a trader's personal mark to the comment.
  • The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.
  • The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the EA can be used in normal manual trading. At the same time, the main information panel and operation buttons can be freely moved around the chart, minimized, scaled, and changed some colors.
Answers to the most popular questions  >>

Detailed description of the settings  >>

Examples of ready-made settings for the strategy tester  >>
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
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2.5 (6)
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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