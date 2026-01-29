User Grid MT4 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading. The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators.

It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders. It has a clear information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the overall trading situation for the entire account.

Description of the basic strategy:

Testing:

When testing an adviser in the strategy tester, you should take into account the limit on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the adviser will not place a single order!

All missed ticks only reduce the effectiveness of the adviser, because its work is based on volatility, and the lower it is, the less likely it is to fix a possible profit.