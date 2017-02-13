Pivot Levels EA
- Experts
-
Aleksey Semenovпрограммист mql, трейдер
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 July 2021
- Activations: 10
The Pivot Levels Expert Advisor is based on the Pivot levels indicator.The EA trades a very simple strategy - daily reversal.
Averaging and martingale are used in the process of trading, it trades instant and pending orders, does not use stop loss or take profit. Orders are opened and closed only at a signal.
System settings
- martingale mode – martingale type.
- martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
- martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
- lotsize – lot size.
- stopOrders by number line of Pivot – place pending orders by the number of the Pivot indicator line starting from the central line, if set to 0 - pending orders are not used (0-4).
- profit by number line of Pivot – set the take profit by the number of the Pivot indicator line starting from the central line (0-4).
- averaging by number line of Pivot – average by the number of the Pivot indicator line starting from the central line (0-4).
- offset from zero line of Pivot – offset from the zero (central) line in points.
- slippage – price slippage.
- orderMagicNumber – magic number.
Best strategy, best concept, can control the risk to low DD. Cheap price but Great real EA.