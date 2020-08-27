Grid Extractor

Initial promotion, next 10 activations at 50% off

Grid Extractor is a multi-currency expert who operates the market with an optimized Martingale strategy. The robot does not analyze the market to trade. Its strength is to have a command interface to manage the bot according to the trader's criteria.


The expert has several adjustment points, which allows to maintain the advantages of the Martingale strategy, but reducing the exposure of the account that a classic martingale produces.

The important points of the expert are:

Optimized Martingale, manages the increase of the lot in order to make an increase with a mild impact on the growth of the martingale. The increment is configurable by the user.

Variable Grid, this option allows making a change in the distance from the grid, which softens the negative effect on the account, in the face of long trends against the operations of our martingale.

Anti Martingale, this is a configurable option that allows us to execute orders opposite to our Martingale, to take advantage of the opposite trend that the bot is managing, and to be able to obtain some income while waiting for our Martingale.

Lotage, is an option that allows you to fix the lot or ask the expert to execute a start on a% of our Equity.

Take Profit, we have the option of working with a fixed amount expressed in money or through a% of setback of the generated grid.

Filters, it has 2 filters to operate, both configurable, maximum spread value and operating hours.

Account protection, There is a protection to put a limit to the loss generated by the operation of the grid, in the desire to avoid exceeding a value set by the user.

 

Operation Interface, has a group of buttons that allow interaction with the robot in its operation, being able to choose whether to position ourselves long or short, or in both directions. Furthermore, it allows us to stop the martingale cycles of the robot, so as not to restart new orders after closing the orders that are open; and finally we can manually close all buy or sell orders at our discretion, without generating conflicts for the robot.
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Patricio Botta
133
Patricio Botta 2021.05.22 13:51 
 

Hasta ahora funciona todo bien con un un ROI de 10%.-

Facundo Sebastian Pereira
201
Reply from developer Facundo Sebastian Pereira 2021.05.23 20:02
Excelente Noticia Patricio. Gracias por comentar.
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