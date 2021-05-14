Investment Castle Legacy MT4
- Experts
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 15 February 2022
- Activations: 5
Investment Castle Legacy — Trend Trading With Your Own Zones
Investment Castle Legacy is a trend-based Expert Advisor that combines the built-in Investment Castle indicator with your own manual Buy and Sell zones — automation that still respects the levels you trust. It is the classic Investment Castle engine, refined and dependable.
What it does for you
- Trend engine + your zones: trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define.
- Volatility-aware distances: an integrated Volatility Index automates trade spacing to current market conditions.
- Reversed Martingale option: a recovery approach designed to manage drawdown, fully under your control.
- Fully configurable: every input is exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: traders who want automation that still trades around their own key levels.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
De los mejores, hago análisis semanales del mercado configuro la zona de compra y venta y lo dejo correr, solo lo modifico si es necesario, 50 usd es muy poco para lo que es esta joya, créeme no te vas a arrepentir de tu compra.