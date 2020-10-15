WOW Dash Lucky Bunny

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies

Parameters


General Trade Settings
  • Money Management 
  • Lot : Fixed (can change)
  • Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
  • Close Functions - M5 Strategies
  • MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
  • NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 60 seconds is default, can change it
  • MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
  • MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
  • Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
  • MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
  • MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
  • Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.

for Example you can set follow this, Funding 100$ 

M5 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH LUCKY CD3RVM5) on M5 chart, Lot0.01 , NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 60 seconds, Close function using default functions. recommended Lowest spread <1pip, Entries_Today = 5 and Total Open Profit = 12USD/cycle, Max Open trades = 200 to 1000 upto broker limit.

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Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
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Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
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In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
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The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
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Nirundorn Promphao
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Nirundorn Promphao
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The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
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Nirundorn Promphao
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Reply from developer Nirundorn Promphao 2022.04.08 01:31
Thank you so much.
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