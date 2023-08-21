Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5

The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient.


Features:

  1. Automatic Detection: The indicator scans the chart for RSI divergences and automatically plots arrows to signal potential trade opportunities.
  2. Buy and Sell Signals:
    • Green Upward Arrow: Suggests a potential buy opportunity based on bullish RSI divergence.
    • Red Downward Arrow: Suggests a potential sell opportunity based on bearish RSI divergence.
  3. Divergence Strength Identification: The indicator differentiates between weak and strong divergences, giving traders more nuanced insight. 
    • Strong Divergence: Denoted by a bold arrow.
    • Weak Divergence: Denoted by a fainter arrow.
  4. Mobile Notifications: Built-in mobile notification feature ensures that you never miss a potential trading signal, even when you're on the move. Once a divergence is spotted, the indicator sends a push notification to your mobile device.
  5. Customizable Settings: Users can adjust the RSI period, overbought and oversold levels, and other settings to tailor the indicator to their trading style and preferences.

How It Works:

  1. Bullish Divergence (Buy Signal): Occurs when the price forms a new lower low, but the RSI forms a higher low. This discrepancy may indicate a potential upward reversal.
  2. Bearish Divergence (Sell Signal): Occurs when the price forms a new higher high, but the RSI forms a lower high. This discrepancy may suggest a potential downward reversal.
  3. Strength of Divergence: The distinction between weak and strong divergences is based on the difference in the price and RSI peaks/troughs. A greater discrepancy denotes a strong divergence, while a smaller one indicates a weak divergence.

Use Cases:

  • Trend Identification: Traders can use RSI divergences to identify potential beginnings or ends of trends.
  • Risk Management: By recognizing potential reversals, traders can adjust stop-loss and take-profit levels accordingly.
  • Strategy Integration: The RSI Divergence Indicator can be integrated with other trading strategies to provide added layers of confirmation.

Note:

Trading on the basis of divergences alone can be risky. It's crucial to utilize other technical analysis tools and methods for confirmation. Always use appropriate risk management techniques to protect your capital.


Recommended products
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Divergence Matrix SE
Wei Li
Indicators
Divergence Matrix SE – Special Edition Pinpoint key divergences and spot potential price reversals instantly! Automatically highlight divergence points to help you analyze the market—never miss critical moves again. Divergence Matrix SE keeps the divergence alerts for MACD, MACD Histogram, and Stochastic , offering a lightweight, streamlined experience. To ensure signal reliability, divergences are displayed 4 bars after they occur , filtering out market noise and giving you more trustworthy si
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.66 (35)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
MFI Diver
Andrii Kovalevskyi
Indicators
MFI Divergence is a technical indicator that detects regular bullish and bearish divergences between price and the Money Flow Index (MFI) at swing highs and lows. It highlights potential reversal points by drawing clean green (bullish) and red (bearish) arrows directly on the chart. The indicator uses configurable swing detection, customizable MFI period, and an optional MFI threshold filter to show signals only in oversold/overbought zones. Alerts are triggered only once per bar on candle close
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
ZigZag Support Resistance
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart.  Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that level.
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
IMA Finder MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
RSI Divergence L
Vasin Chatkittisuk
Indicators
RSI Divergence Lite (Free) - MT5 Indicator ------------------------------------------------- This is the Lite (free) version of RSI Divergence. - Detects basic Bullish and Bearish divergence between price and RSI - Works only on M15 timeframe - No divergence lines, no alerts - Fixed internal settings (RSI 14, pivot sensitivity, thresholds) - For educational and testing purposes For the full PRO version (multi-timeframe, alerts, divergence lines, advanced UI), please upgrade to RSI Divergence
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.79 (87)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT4 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard F
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)".  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.69 (48)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Italo Levels Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (5)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Indicators
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
Simple divergence
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
PZ Super Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.48 (44)
Indicators
A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard It is non-repainting and non-backpainting Input Parameters ATR Period - This is the average true range peri
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
More from author
Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the Supply and Demand indicator .
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy   (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1,
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Indicators
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand ,   rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT5 for you.
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the time frames. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that
FREE
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
This EA uses the following Built-in indicators: Channels indicator Supply and demand indicator Trend indicator It is based on multi-directional grid system, not the normal martingale you are familiar with. When the price is in supply or demand zones, the EA will wait for a confirmation before entering a position. The confirmation is through the three above indicators together. You don't need to purchase any of the indicators mentioned above if you don't want to see them on the live chart.
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection: The indicator scans the chart f
FREE
Investment Castle II MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (2)
Experts
The Investment castle II ea trading robot has a variety of features, including: The ability to remember open positions, their take profit and stop loss levels if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to remember trade buttons and their setup if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to plot profit/loss on a chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and perf
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1, H
FREE
Ultimate
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite martingal
Investment Castle Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with   Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle News Indicator will plot vertical lines before the news on the chart and categorized in three different colors in accordance with the news importance. You can choose to limit the news to the current chosen symbol or show all future news on the same chart. High impact news is marked in Red lines be default. Medium impact news is marked in Orange lines be default. Low impact news is marked in Yellow lines be default.
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand , rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT4 for you. An
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply  and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the   Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the   Supply and Demand indicator
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that y
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the Investment Castle Expert Advisor - the ultimate trend-based trading tool that comes with built-in Investment Castle and Psychological Key Levels indicators. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this powerful tool will help you make informed decisions and maximize profits. Features: Automated Support and Resistance Key Levels: Say goodbye to manual chart analysis! Our AI-driven software automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, allowing you to make s
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Singles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Trailing Step, Trailing Stop and Stop Loss as we used see how Pro traders used to make consistent profit. Traders who prefer the Stop Loss and Trailing Step trading style can use this EA to power their trading strategy and leverage from the movement of the price towards the Take Profit line with the continuous movement of the SL line. What is special about this EA is that it will immediately open the next trade in the opposite direction once the price hits SL. The EA has a built-in News Filter,
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the   trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite marting
Reborn MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Reborn is a trading robot that follows the trend and it is built on the  Investment Castle Indicator . Traders can choose from different strategies built-in inside Reborn as follows: For Automated trading: SL and TP Kill and switch   the direction of the next trades and recovering the previous trade closed in loss. Martingale Martingale with SL Kill and switch with martingale   for switching the direction of the next series and recover the previous series as well. The Kill and switch is a game c
Filter:
xlxAxlx
1493
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 20:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review