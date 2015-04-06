Acromaachin

<LOGIC>

EA will place order based on the original logic.

This EA should work with take profit and stoploss.

Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips.



If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day.

Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing.

Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters.





<Best Pair and TF>

EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1





<Default set> Already optimized



TP 50pips

SL 50pips

Martingale Volume muti X 2

Max martingale 5







