Pip Professional
- Experts
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor
Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend.
Recommendations:
- Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached.
- Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening.
- Take Profit: 40 pips.
- Stop Loss: 35 pips.
- Lots: Trade size of 0.1.
- Timeframe: From M1 to D1.
- Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others.
You can test this tool in the tester under various conditions to verify its reliability.