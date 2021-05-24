Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor

Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend.

Recommendations:

Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached.

Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening.

Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips.

40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips.

35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1.

Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1.

From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others.

You can test this tool in the tester under various conditions to verify its reliability.