Pip Professional

Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor

Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend.

Recommendations:

  • Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached.
  • Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening.
  • Take Profit: 40 pips.
  • Stop Loss: 35 pips.
  • Lots: Trade size of 0.1.
  • Timeframe: From M1 to D1.
  • Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others.

You can test this tool in the tester under various conditions to verify its reliability.

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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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