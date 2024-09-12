X3 Trade

X3 Trade is an easy-to-use Expert Advisor that operates automatically on all currency pairs. Simply select the trade size and the time frame. This EA employs complex algorithms along with market indicators and historical price movements to avoid opening random trades. 

X3 Trade is known for its fast response and flexibility in trading. It has been developed to handle market fluctuations, enabling you to open trades at the right time and close them at the optimal price.

 
This Expert Advisor has been tested over a long period, and we are now offering it for free for a limited time.


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DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
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