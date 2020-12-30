Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot





Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels. It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion.





What it does for you

Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every chart — no manual drawing.

key levels are detected for you on every chart — no manual drawing. Psychological Key Levels: entries and exits align with the round-number zones where price reacts.

entries and exits align with the round-number zones where price reacts. Volatility-aware distances: stop, target and recovery distances adapt to current market volatility.

stop, target and recovery distances adapt to current market volatility. Controlled recovery, not blind Martingale: a managed stop-loss-and-recovery model designed to contain drawdown rather than stack risk.

a managed stop-loss-and-recovery model designed to contain drawdown rather than stack risk. Fully configurable: every input is exposed and optimizable — tune it to your symbol, timeframe and risk appetite.





Who it is for: discretionary traders who want dependable automation, and systematic traders who want a transparent, tunable trend engine.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.