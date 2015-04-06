Disas Run2

This expert  has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details.

Help:

  1. Lot=Volume
  2. TP=Take Profit
  3. SL=Stop Loss
  4. Order = number of orders 
  5. Currency EURUSD & Period H1 


It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory.

- example:

balance 1000 Standard or Micro

  • Lot:Volume = 1
  • TP:Take Profit = 50
  • SL:stop loss = 1000
  • Order:number of orders = 1 

balance 100 Standard or Micro 

  • Lot:Volume = 0.1
  • TP:Take Profit = 50
  • SL:stop loss = 1000
  • Order:number of orders = 1

        

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Disas
Mohammad Bagher Mayali
Utilities
This expert has a simple and efficient panel for transactions. It also has capital and risk management tools. in part of Run(2-6) Built-in automated trading robots. All of them can be used with updates. And there is no need to spend more. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details. See the performance of each episode. Pay attention to the guide in the photos. Help panel: Lot=Volume TP=Take Profit SL=Stop Loss C.A.B=Close All Buy C.A.S=
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