WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
- Experts
- Nirundorn Promphao
- Version: 43.20
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้าParameters
General Trade Settings
- Money Management
- Lot : Fixed (can change)
- Strategies - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
- Close Functions - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both
- MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
- NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes - 8 minutes is default, can change it
- MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
- MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
- Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
- MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
- MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
- Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.