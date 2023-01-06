ArrowHunterEa

1

ArrowHunterEa can convert external indicators to fully automatic trading systems. ArrowHunterEA is a MT4 EA that is capable of capturing trading signals from 3rd party external indicators. It operates in two modes:

1. OnChart mode: where EA 'scans' the current chart window for new arrows or graphical signals which are given by an external indicator attached to the same chart. In this mode the EA can look for new signals which are displayed by any indicator on the chart. After signal detection the EA will open a trade in direction that is suggested by the indicator.

2. FromIndicatorBuffer mode: in this mode the EA can access the internal indicator buffers, which can be preconfigured using EA settings. In this mode the EA can read the status on internal indicator buffers and execute new order using a simple “if lower than” and “if greater than” logic, based on the values calculated by an external indicator (not necessary attached to the chart). This mode accepts configuration up to 5 parameters of the selected external indicator.

2. Demo strategy mode:  In this mode EA will run a built in demo strategy (for demonstration purposes only!). In order to use ArrowHunter functions (Trading based on a configured external indicator), set 'RunDemoStrategy' option to 'false' in the EA settings!

This EA has several different modes of operation like: trade reversal on each new signal, stoploss and takeprofit, trailing stoploss and breakeven mechanism. More features are:

  • EA controls up to 7 external indicator parameters. 
  • Indicator parameters / strategy optimization is now possible!
  • ECN broker support. 
  • Email or notifications on indicator signal detection.
  • CloseAfterXBars mechanism.
  • Advanced money management mechanism.
  • Optimization using profit-stability factor!

Below a video demonstrating indicator signal to marketorder conversion using 'Onchart' signal detection:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMwK44docBU

Below a video demonstrating indicator optimization using 'FromIndicatorBuffer' signal detection:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHDkqZvI_4E








Video ArrowHunterEa
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Coensio Currency Strength Indicator
Krzysztof Szymczyk
Indicators
The Relative Currency Strength Indicator is a tool designed to analyze and compare the strength of a quote currency against four different currency pairs on a selected timeframe. It provides a visual representation of the relative strength of currencies, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities. Key Features: Customizable quote currency: Select a specific currency to measure its strength against multiple currency pairs. Multi-timeframe analysis: Choose the desired timeframe to ev
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Jayg585
170
Jayg585 2024.02.18 23:07 
 

This is completely unsupported by the author. Does not answer any messages regarding this thing. The website for this is not very helpful. The program does not operate like it is described to do. I fully described all settings and setup the EA as the authors website says to do. Once you try and back test the program does whatever it wants and is highly inaccurate

Ronald Hoard
510
Ronald Hoard 2023.03.06 21:15 
 

Well, I couldn't get it to work even on known profitable indicators. There is a lack of descriptions for each of the inputs, and I notice that the demo download function doesn't work, is this why?

Krzysztof Szymczyk
1282
Reply from developer Krzysztof Szymczyk 2023.06.13 10:47
The detailed parameter description is provided on vendors website. And yes it is very comprehensive tool with many many advanced options.
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