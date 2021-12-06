Investment Castle Trend Lines

All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with supply and demand, rising and falling channels, trend lines, engulfing candles etc.

All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress.

The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT5 for you. And, you can trade on a chart using a time frame that is different from the time frame of the trend line itself.

This indicator will show some guidance messages such as “Buy only”, “Sell only” “Possible breakout”. These messages are for guidance only and you must exercise how to use this indicator properly.

Settings:

  • Auto update channels: if set to true, the indicator will frequently update the trend lines and you will not see the bottom left button on the chart. I don’t prefer this method as I will not be able to see the price in action with respect to the trend lines.

  • Indicator period: is an input for the calculations of the trend lines. The lower the value, the more frequent the trend line gets shifted. We should balance this out with the Min. Candles to draw lines input.

  • Multi time frame settings: you can choose 1 time frame or up to 4 time frames on the same chart. If you will use 1 time frame, ensure that all 4 time frames are set to that same time frame.



Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 20:01 
 

super

Santanilla71
164
Santanilla71 2023.10.14 18:06 
 

excelente, gracias

amin13eko
434
amin13eko 2023.10.14 07:16 
 

excelent

