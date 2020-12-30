Investment Castle Indicator

4.83
Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance

A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move.

What it does for you
  • Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance.
  • On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can judge it yourself.
  • Non-repainting: signals stay put — what you saw is what happened.
  • Part of a system: the trend core of the Investment Castle EA; pairs naturally with the Psychological Key Levels (Support & Resistance) indicator.
  • Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.

Who it is for: trend traders who want a fast, honest read on direction before they commit.

Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Reviews 10
Gumar Zakirov
173
Gumar Zakirov 2024.10.25 22:24 
 

Спасибо Вам большое за Ваш труд! Хорошее дополнение к моей торговой системе.

Long Li
198
Long Li 2024.10.23 08:59 
 

Hello, I like this indicator very much, thank you for your creation, because I can't keep staring at the computer, so I urgently need an email reminder function, and prompt its entry point and take profit point, can you please add, thank you.

Santanilla71
164
Santanilla71 2023.10.14 18:07 
 

excelente gracias

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
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Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
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Investment Castle Engulfing — Never Miss an Engulfing Candle Whether you scalp or trade the daily, bullish and bearish engulfing candles are some of the most reliable signals — but spotting them across timeframes is tedious and easy to miss. This indicator finds them for you, including an engulfing candle forming on a higher timeframe while you trade a lower one. What it does for you Automatic engulfing detection: bullish and bearish engulfing candles are flagged for you. Multi-timeframe aware
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Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
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Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
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Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels . It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion. What it does for you Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every cha
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Investment Castle Legacy — Trend Trading With Your Own Zones Investment Castle Legacy is a trend-based Expert Advisor that combines the built-in Investment Castle indicator with your own manual Buy and Sell zones — automation that still respects the levels you trust. It is the classic Investment Castle engine, refined and dependable. What it does for you Trend engine + your zones: trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define. Vola
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Experts
Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned. What it does for you Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way. Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade. One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without ove
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Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade. What it does for you Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice. On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to s
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
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Reborn — A Trend Robot With Strategies Built In Reborn is a trend-following trading robot built on the Investment Castle Indicator, with several ready-made strategies inside so you can match it to your style — from straightforward stop-loss and take-profit to kill-and-switch direction changes with recovery. What it does for you Multiple built-in strategies: choose the approach that fits your market and risk appetite. Trend-driven entries: powered by the Investment Castle Indicator. Smart recov
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Utilities
Layering — Build Profit in Measured Steps Layering helps you grow and protect a position by placing additional trades at equal, defined distances as the market moves. It's a structured layering approach designed to secure the account and bank profit as each take-profit is reached. What it does for you Measured layering: trades are added at equal distances you define — no guesswork. Account protection built in: the layering logic is designed to secure your account as it works. Profit-locking: a
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Gumar Zakirov
173
Gumar Zakirov 2024.10.25 22:24 
 

Спасибо Вам большое за Ваш труд! Хорошее дополнение к моей торговой системе.

Long Li
198
Long Li 2024.10.23 08:59 
 

Hello, I like this indicator very much, thank you for your creation, because I can't keep staring at the computer, so I urgently need an email reminder function, and prompt its entry point and take profit point, can you please add, thank you.

Santanilla71
164
Santanilla71 2023.10.14 18:07 
 

excelente gracias

283020Luis
44
283020Luis 2022.09.17 05:58 
 

Indicador muito bom estou testando e gostando muito já me deu alguns lucros

cabopino2021
293
cabopino2021 2021.06.02 15:58 
 

Its running now for 6 Hrs whit some small changes in the setting, good result top top

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.05.22 16:21 
 

works well and works well .. thanks...

Sergei Makarevich
9331
Sergei Makarevich 2021.04.23 12:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bill Da
95
Bill Da 2021.04.14 09:15 
 

Very useful and reliable indicator, plus the author is very keen to help you out and answer any question regarding it. Keep up the good work! God bless

Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
51691
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi 2021.04.14 10:13
Thank you and I appreciate your feedback
Rocketman
265
Rocketman 2021.01.24 02:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
51691
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi 2021.01.29 21:17
Thanks for the positive review man, greatly appreciated. Try the support and resistance grid EA as well ;)
Zephyrus Tech
922
Nicolas Gilles Capot Klein 2021.01.18 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
51691
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi 2021.01.18 18:49
Thank you very much for the positive reply. I promise to do my best to add more functions to it in the future.
Reply to review