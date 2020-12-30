Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance





A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move.





What it does for you

Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance.

read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance. On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can judge it yourself.

hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can judge it yourself. Non-repainting: signals stay put — what you saw is what happened.

signals stay put — what you saw is what happened. Part of a system: the trend core of the Investment Castle EA; pairs naturally with the Psychological Key Levels (Support & Resistance) indicator.

the trend core of the Investment Castle EA; pairs naturally with the Psychological Key Levels (Support & Resistance) indicator. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: trend traders who want a fast, honest read on direction before they commit.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.