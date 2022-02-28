The Panel MT4

Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance





The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand.





What it does for you

Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips.

floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips. Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through the terminal.

keep an eye on risk without digging through the terminal. Works with anything: manual trades or trades opened by any EA.

manual trades or trades opened by any EA. Movable & tidy: place the panel wherever suits your chart.





Who it is for: active traders and EA users who want a clear, real-time read on performance.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.