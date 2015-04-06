Trend Monkey PRO

Trend monkey

 

Trend  Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version.


Big discount: 30% discount for the top ten users



Feature

  • Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run
  • Follow trends, use trends to trade
  • Using hedging transactions to maximize profits


Recommendations:


Input parameters:(professional version)

  • Migic:unique number of the EA.
  • Spread:Spread setting, if the spread is more than this value, the order will be temporarily stopped.
  • Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point. 
  • Lot/autolot/proportion:If you choose autolot = false, the lots is fixed. You can set it through lot. If you choose autolot = true, then lot = account equity / proportion× 0.01. This means that the smaller the proportion, the larger of lots. (it is reasonable to set the proportion to 500-2000)
  • TP: Target profit under trend strategy, 100-150 is more reasonable.
  • mutip: Under the hedging strategy, the maximum amount of hedging orders. MAXLOT=lot* mutip;
  • maxdrawdown:if you set it to 30,when account equity/account balance<70,EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.As for the sending of email, you need to set up MT4 and bind your email first. I believe there must be many tutorials on the Internet. (setting 30-50 is reasonable)

Attention

  •  Choose regular platform .
  •   Use VPS.
  •  The free version only has Spread and TP can be set.


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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