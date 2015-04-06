Trend Monkey PRO
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend monkey
Trend Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version.
Big discount: 30% discount for the top ten users
Feature
- Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run
- Follow trends, use trends to trade
- Using hedging transactions to maximize profits
Recommendations:
- Timeframes: H1 EURUSD
- Min Deposit: $500/0.01/default settings(Relatively safe)
- The Live signals:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/684154
Input parameters:(professional version)
- Migic:unique number of the EA.
- Spread:Spread setting, if the spread is more than this value, the order will be temporarily stopped.
- Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point.
- Lot/autolot/proportion:If you choose autolot = false, the lots is fixed. You can set it through lot. If you choose autolot = true, then lot = account equity / proportion× 0.01. This means that the smaller the proportion, the larger of lots. (it is reasonable to set the proportion to 500-2000)
- TP: Target profit under trend strategy, 100-150 is more reasonable.
- mutip: Under the hedging strategy, the maximum amount of hedging orders. MAXLOT=lot* mutip;
- maxdrawdown:if you set it to 30,when account equity/account balance<70,EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.As for the sending of email, you need to set up MT4 and bind your email first. I believe there must be many tutorials on the Internet. (setting 30-50 is reasonable)
Attention
- Choose regular platform .
- Use VPS.
- The free version only has Spread and TP can be set.