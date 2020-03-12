Echo one tradeConfirm

4

Echo One:

  • The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting,
  • To make the best decision for making profits in markets.
  • By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed
  •  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715235
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715418
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/697726
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/715893

  • The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum on one pair.
  • If need to trade more one pair initial Deposit =300xpair=...
  • However, use risk management, If want to open a lot of orders Must have a lot of money as well.
Features:
  •  Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading
  •  Every trade has it's  Stop Loss and Take Profit is can optimized by user
Recommendations:
  • The best pairs we should trade: EURUSD  GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD  EURJPY  USDJPY USDCHF  EURCHF EURAUD NZDUSD
  • The best Time frames: H1 -> H4 
  • Brokers: Every broker, but we can't test on all of those.


Parameters:

  • Allow Trading : Allow Trading or Not
  • fix lots size or Auto lots : lot size to entry  
  • unlimit num of order can open as user want
  • Hold Time to check and open new order
  • Specify the range to open Order
















Reviews 2
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:28 
 

Good job.

More from author
One click Trading Pad
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
One Click Trading Panel   One Click Trading Pad Panel is a control panel for managing basic orders in МT4, such as buy, sell, buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit, Reverse,   trailing stop. And signal .   The panel consists of 3 tabs. -   CMP-Current Market price ,   buy, sell trailing stop. And signal - Pending Order buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit - CLPM Close Lost, Profit management ----------------------------------------------------------- One Click Trading Panel   - Works on
Echo One Full
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
EchoIndicatorMT4
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Indicators
ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading. When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications. A great decision making tool for opening orders. Can be used any timeframe and can be customized Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe   Trade with Trend  + signa
EchoSonic Model
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
EchoSonic V1.0 EchoSonic is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale EchoSonic double Strategy , Night trade and Full day trade General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 300 USD, Recomend low spread pair The best on EURUSD Time Frame M5 ,H1 Input parameters The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes DrawDown_Filter:   Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below. MaxDrawDown(%):   Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop o
EchoIndicatorMT5
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Indicators
ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading. When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications. A great decision making tool for opening orders. Can be used any timeframe and can be customized Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe   Trade with Trend  + signa
Filter:
Reply to review