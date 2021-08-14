The Panel

Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance

The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand.

What it does for you
  • Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips.
  • Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through the terminal.
  • Works with anything: manual trades or trades opened by any EA.
  • Movable & tidy: place the panel wherever suits your chart.

Who it is for: active traders and EA users who want a clear, real-time read on performance.

Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
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Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
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Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
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Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned. What it does for you Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way. Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade. One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without ove
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Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade. What it does for you Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice. On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to s
Reborn MT4
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Reborn — A Trend Robot With Strategies Built In Reborn is a trend-following trading robot built on the Investment Castle Indicator, with several ready-made strategies inside so you can match it to your style — from straightforward stop-loss and take-profit to kill-and-switch direction changes with recovery. What it does for you Multiple built-in strategies: choose the approach that fits your market and risk appetite. Trend-driven entries: powered by the Investment Castle Indicator. Smart recov
Layering MT4
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Layering — Build Profit in Measured Steps Layering helps you grow and protect a position by placing additional trades at equal, defined distances as the market moves. It's a structured layering approach designed to secure the account and bank profit as each take-profit is reached. What it does for you Measured layering: trades are added at equal distances you define — no guesswork. Account protection built in: the layering logic is designed to secure your account as it works. Profit-locking: a
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