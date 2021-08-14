The Panel
- Utilities
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 February 2022
Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance
The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand.
What it does for you
- Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips.
- Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through the terminal.
- Works with anything: manual trades or trades opened by any EA.
- Movable & tidy: place the panel wherever suits your chart.
Who it is for: active traders and EA users who want a clear, real-time read on performance.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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