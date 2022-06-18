Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You





The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits.





What it does for you

Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals.

engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence.

use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle.

no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: candlestick traders who want their patterns flagged automatically.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.