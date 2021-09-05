Channels Indicator

Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow





Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically.





What it does for you

Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure.

rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or across several at once.

see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or across several at once. A clear trading path: know where price is likely to bounce, break or continue.

know where price is likely to bounce, break or continue. Saves manual work: the channels professionals draw by hand, drawn for you.

the channels professionals draw by hand, drawn for you. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: channel and trend traders who want clean, objective channel mapping.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.