One Minute CHF Scalper

For unbelievable results check my signals at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

For 3 Days only This EA is for free to down load so please give your comments and ratings. Forex Robot MT4 - D103 Scalper EA designed for scalping CHF pairs on the 5 Minute Time frame. I would like to invite you to test our system on 5 Min Time Frame for the following pairs: NZDCHF - AUDCHF - CADCHF - USDCHF.

System also works great on: CADJPY - NZDJPY.

All settings are ready for you and no need to change it.

D103 Scalper was tested for more than 2 years and it shows a huge return on investment.

Bars in test 742097 Ticks modelled 32535316 Modelling quality 75.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread 5
Total net profit 7103.12 Gross profit 42506.90 Gross loss -35403.78
Profit factor 1.20 Expected payoff 4.08
Absolute drawdown 3300.16 Maximal drawdown 9795.29 (36.42%) Relative drawdown 36.42% (9795.29)
Total trades 1741 Short positions (won %) 984 (76.63%) Long positions (won %) 757 (81.24%)
Profit trades (% of total) 1369 (78.63%) Loss trades (% of total) 372 (21.37%)
Largest profit trade 749.38 loss trade -2922.49
Average profit trade 31.05 loss trade -95.17
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 61 (626.38) consecutive losses (loss in money) 9 (-9639.74)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 2347.00 (12) consecutive loss (count of losses) -9639.74 (


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Paris
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Paris 2023.06.27 02:12 
 

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wakstrader
86
wakstrader 2023.06.04 05:38 
 

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Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
464
Reply from developer Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2023.06.04 07:02
Terima kasih atas pengalaman dan pendapat positif Anda, dan saya berharap Anda sukses
patrickdrew
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patrickdrew 2023.05.24 08:21 
 

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Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
464
Reply from developer Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2023.05.28 19:44
Thanks for the update. Wishing you a great results.
Maksym Smyrnov
895
Maksym Smyrnov 2023.05.17 13:57 
 

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