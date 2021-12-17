Investment Castle Chances — Clear Buy & Sell Signals





The Investment Castle Chances indicator marks buy and sell opportunities right on your chart, with two strengths of signal so you can weigh each setup at a glance.





What it does for you

Two signal strengths: Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups.

Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups. On-chart and obvious: act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing.

act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing. Flexible: trade the signals directly, or use them to confirm your own analysis.

trade the signals directly, or use them to confirm your own analysis. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: traders who want clear, colour-graded entries without staring at the screen all day.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.