IA Always Open

Hello, meet I-Always-Open;

This EA (Expert Advisor) takes advantage of artificial intelligence; it can work on any pair, I have tested it over the last 365 days on several pairs with fixed lots of 0.01, and the result has always been positive on all trades.

works 24 hours a day, and alternates, depending on the conditions, whether to stay long or short;

important to set the opening and closing times of the Asian, European and American markets;





happy trading