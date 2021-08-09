Ultimate MT4

Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA





Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade.





What it does for you

Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice.

trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice. On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to speed up optimization — switch them on before you trade live).

TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to speed up optimization — switch them on before you trade live). Trend-driven: entries based on the Investment Castle trend indicator.

entries based on the Investment Castle trend indicator. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: traders who want one EA that can run many strategies.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.