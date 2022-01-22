Ratio market
- Indicators
- Aleksandr Krokhalev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 January 2022
Super-indicator helps a lot, a when the next update and the MT5 version?
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
This indicator is very powerful, when used in conjunction with other indicators, the accuracy rate is very high! Thank you for your efforts! I am truly grateful!
Splendido indicatore.
As said in previous comments, the indicator backpaints from one "decision point" to another which has passed a long time ago, it also has a tendency to lag in the decision point making it difficult to ascertain an adequate entry, it could be better if it tried to predict instead of showing what has happened a long time ago and lag, I would rather have it trying to predict and repainting in current time. i.e decision point is down, decision point dissapears (trend continues up) choice is wait for another decision point or enter the opposite trade.
A super powerful indicator that does not allow however to take positions earlier on the trade, this is due to its long delay to publish the decision zone the SL and TP. The result is that even if the trader wants to respect the risk reward ratio, he will not be able to do so because he risks having a very high stop loss level below the profit taking target 1, which is not advantageous, and the system lacks an alarm to notify a potential position when an opportunity arises in the market. I also observed that it had a tendency to repaint a long or short position if the market went in another direction. This tool could save a lot of money if major updates are made to correct these shortcomings.
Super-indicator helps a lot, a when the next update and the MT5 version?
I WISH I COULD GIVE IT A 10 STARS ONE OF THE BEST FREE INDICATORS EVEN BETTER THAN $200 INDICATOR THIS INDICATOR IS SO ACCURATE IT GIVES YOU A GENERAL ANALYSIS OF A CURRENCY PAIR WHEN ATTACHED TO A CHAT YOU CAN HAVE AN OVER VIEW OF EACH TIME FRAME AND KEY LEVELS .THE PIVOT LEVELS SHOW KEY AREAS WHERE TO BUY AND SELL I NOW TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE USING THIS INDICATOR
A lot of work has gone into this EA
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Great indicator...
На первый взгляд очень не плохо, установил, глянул на инструментах, то что увидел понравилось. Считаю запаздыванием сигнала даже лучше, так как можно работать лимиткой при возврате, поставил ордера пошел гулять. Автор молодец
Super plus over balans !!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1h
Great tool! Works great as part of a trading system. Vertex indicator is working well to filter signals!
