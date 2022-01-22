Ratio market

Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can change the color of all elements and turn off unnecessary markup.
zhangjiaoyang
34
zhangjiaoyang 2024.10.25 03:48 
 

This indicator is very powerful, when used in conjunction with other indicators, the accuracy rate is very high! Thank you for your efforts! I am truly grateful!

Lamar Jackson
333
Lamar Jackson 2023.02.26 00:44 
 

Super-indicator helps a lot, a when the next update and the MT5 version?

DURAI C
105
DURAI C 2023.02.18 15:29 
 

very good inddicator.but missig Alert signal setup ?

