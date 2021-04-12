Investment Castle Indicator MT4

Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance
A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move.
What it does for you
- Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance.
- On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can judge it yourself.
- Non-repainting: signals stay put — what you saw is what happened.
- Part of a system: the trend core of the Investment Castle EA; pairs naturally with the Psychological Key Levels (Support & Resistance) indicator.
- Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.
Who it is for: trend traders who want a fast, honest read on direction before they commit.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Excellent indicator , but it have vps charges for long run , it should be free for newbies