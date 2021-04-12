Investment Castle Indicator MT4

4.78
Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance

A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move.

What it does for you
  • Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance.
  • On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can judge it yourself.
  • Non-repainting: signals stay put — what you saw is what happened.
  • Part of a system: the trend core of the Investment Castle EA; pairs naturally with the Psychological Key Levels (Support & Resistance) indicator.
  • Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.

Who it is for: trend traders who want a fast, honest read on direction before they commit.

Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Reviews 11
naeemkhan
55
naeemkhan 2021.06.20 16:57 
 

Excellent indicator , but it have vps charges for long run , it should be free for newbies

santhanamvk
57
santhanamvk 2021.06.20 09:04 
 

Excellent, very high quality and your input to preparing the EA is really excellent work to handle any market(news/volatility ) subject to Equity level. EA has good indicator and high quality for book the profit. Your EA will definitely make $500 to $10000 in one year time, I have to be patient and discipline to work this as project and complete is real account in one year, I will do it with your support and complete. https://www.investmentcastle.com/2021/03/how-to-grow-500-usd-to-10000-usd-in-1.html I have to say "Handoff" to your, may god bless you to succeed forever. Thank you so much

fxpat
540
fxpat 2021.05.15 21:58 
 

my eyes came out... thank you so much Ahmad

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
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Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Trend Lines — Price Action, Drawn for You Good trading starts with reading the trend — supply and demand, rising and falling channels, trend lines and engulfing candles. Investment Castle Trend Lines brings that price-action picture together on your chart automatically, so you can catch the trend with less guesswork and less stress. What it does for you Automatic trend lines: the prevailing trend lines are drawn for you — no manual plotting. Price-action context: see structur
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Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
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Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move. What it does for you Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance. On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can jud
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Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle RSI Divergence — Catch the Turn Early The RSI Divergence Indicator helps you spot potential reversals before they happen by detecting discrepancies between the RSI and price. Divergence is one of the most respected early signals of a trend change — from bullish to bearish or vice versa — now flagged for you automatically. What it does for you Automatic divergence detection: bullish and bearish RSI/price divergences flagged on your chart. Earlier reads on reversals: see moment
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Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Supply & Demand — Zones That Don't Repaint Price flows between supply and demand. This non-repainting indicator maps those zones for you by counting how many times each level has been tested and retested in the past, so you trade from the areas the market actually respects. What it does for you Non-repainting zones: levels are based on real, historical tests and retests — they don't redraw on you. Trade from strength: see the supply and demand areas where price is most likely
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Chances — Clear Buy & Sell Signals The Investment Castle Chances indicator marks buy and sell opportunities right on your chart, with two strengths of signal so you can weigh each setup at a glance. What it does for you Two signal strengths: Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups. On-chart and obvious: act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing. Flexible: trade the signals directly, or use them t
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
FREE
Investment Castle EA
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels . It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion. What it does for you Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every cha
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Trend Lines — Price Action, Drawn for You Good trading starts with reading the trend — supply and demand, rising and falling channels, trend lines and engulfing candles. Investment Castle Trend Lines brings that price-action picture together on your chart automatically, so you can catch the trend with less guesswork and less stress. What it does for you Automatic trend lines: the prevailing trend lines are drawn for you — no manual plotting. Price-action context: see structur
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Engulfing — Never Miss an Engulfing Candle Whether you scalp or trade the daily, bullish and bearish engulfing candles are some of the most reliable signals — but spotting them across timeframes is tedious and easy to miss. This indicator finds them for you, including an engulfing candle forming on a higher timeframe while you trade a lower one. What it does for you Automatic engulfing detection: bullish and bearish engulfing candles are flagged for you. Multi-timeframe aware
FREE
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts. What it does for you Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle News — Stay Ahead of the Headlines The Investment Castle News Indicator plots upcoming economic news events directly on your chart, so high-impact releases never catch you off guard. Know what's coming, and trade around it with confidence. What it does for you News on your chart: upcoming events marked right where you trade — no separate calendar tab. Avoid nasty surprises: see high-impact releases before they hit the market. Plan around volatility: time your entries and exit
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle RSI Divergence — Catch the Turn Early The RSI Divergence Indicator helps you spot potential reversals before they happen by detecting discrepancies between the RSI and price. Divergence is one of the most respected early signals of a trend change — from bullish to bearish or vice versa — now flagged for you automatically. What it does for you Automatic divergence detection: bullish and bearish RSI/price divergences flagged on your chart. Earlier reads on reversals: see moment
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Supply & Demand — Zones That Don't Repaint Price flows between supply and demand. This non-repainting indicator maps those zones for you by counting how many times each level has been tested and retested in the past, so you trade from the areas the market actually respects. What it does for you Non-repainting zones: levels are based on real, historical tests and retests — they don't redraw on you. Trade from strength: see the supply and demand areas where price is most likely
FREE
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Chances — Clear Buy & Sell Signals The Investment Castle Chances indicator marks buy and sell opportunities right on your chart, with two strengths of signal so you can weigh each setup at a glance. What it does for you Two signal strengths: Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups. On-chart and obvious: act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing. Flexible: trade the signals directly, or use them t
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand. What it does for you Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips. Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand. What it does for you Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips. Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Engulfing — Never Miss an Engulfing Candle Whether you scalp or trade the daily, bullish and bearish engulfing candles are some of the most reliable signals — but spotting them across timeframes is tedious and easy to miss. This indicator finds them for you, including an engulfing candle forming on a higher timeframe while you trade a lower one. What it does for you Automatic engulfing detection: bullish and bearish engulfing candles are flagged for you. Multi-timeframe aware
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
FREE
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels . It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion. What it does for you Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every cha
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy — Trend Trading With Your Own Zones Investment Castle Legacy is a trend-based Expert Advisor that combines the built-in Investment Castle indicator with your own manual Buy and Sell zones — automation that still respects the levels you trust. It is the classic Investment Castle engine, refined and dependable. What it does for you Trend engine + your zones: trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define. Vola
Singles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned. What it does for you Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way. Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade. One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without ove
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade. What it does for you Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice. On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to s
Reborn MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Reborn — A Trend Robot With Strategies Built In Reborn is a trend-following trading robot built on the Investment Castle Indicator, with several ready-made strategies inside so you can match it to your style — from straightforward stop-loss and take-profit to kill-and-switch direction changes with recovery. What it does for you Multiple built-in strategies: choose the approach that fits your market and risk appetite. Trend-driven entries: powered by the Investment Castle Indicator. Smart recov
Layering MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
Layering — Build Profit in Measured Steps Layering helps you grow and protect a position by placing additional trades at equal, defined distances as the market moves. It's a structured layering approach designed to secure the account and bank profit as each take-profit is reached. What it does for you Measured layering: trades are added at equal distances you define — no guesswork. Account protection built in: the layering logic is designed to secure your account as it works. Profit-locking: a
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.20 05:35 
 

It's okay.

Venu Jayahary
18
Venu Jayahary 2021.06.27 08:26 
 

.

naeemkhan
55
naeemkhan 2021.06.20 16:57 
 

Excellent indicator , but it have vps charges for long run , it should be free for newbies

santhanamvk
57
santhanamvk 2021.06.20 09:04 
 

Excellent, very high quality and your input to preparing the EA is really excellent work to handle any market(news/volatility ) subject to Equity level. EA has good indicator and high quality for book the profit. Your EA will definitely make $500 to $10000 in one year time, I have to be patient and discipline to work this as project and complete is real account in one year, I will do it with your support and complete. https://www.investmentcastle.com/2021/03/how-to-grow-500-usd-to-10000-usd-in-1.html I have to say "Handoff" to your, may god bless you to succeed forever. Thank you so much

nure45
54
nure45 2021.06.12 15:41 
 

Indicator does what is supposed to do! Thank you.

fxpat
540
fxpat 2021.05.15 21:58 
 

my eyes came out... thank you so much Ahmad

biroandre
20
biroandre 2021.05.01 11:27 
 

amazing indicator, but can you tell me please on what basis it gives the take profit? and how it calculates how much is the take profit? thanks

Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
51691
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi 2021.05.01 11:31
Thanks for the review. Complex calcs. You can enable the mobile alerts at new signals.
Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2021.04.24 01:58 
 

Great Indicator, well done! Also a very informative website and helpful Telegram channel. Thanks

Tsutenkaku
78
Tsutenkaku 2021.04.21 15:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Ebrahim Ahmed Almatari
223
Ahmed Ebrahim Ahmed Almatari 2021.04.18 16:04 
 

Excellent, high quality, thank you, you are amazing

provo2020
205
provo2020 2021.04.16 19:18 
 

Perfect,very good indicator and high quality. The indicator gives clear signals if you stick to the overall trend.

Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
51691
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi 2021.04.16 19:37
Thank you for the positive feedback. Please also try the new signal mobile notification option.
Reply to review