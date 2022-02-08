Investment Castle News
- Indicators
- Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
- Version: 1.0
Investment Castle News Indicator will plot vertical lines before the news on the chart and categorized in three different colors in accordance with the news importance. You can choose to limit the news to the current chosen symbol or show all future news on the same chart.
High impact news is marked in Red lines be default.
Medium impact news is marked in Orange lines be default.Low impact news is marked in Yellow lines be default.
