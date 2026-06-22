Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid EA

Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid is an advanced, fully automated Multi-Grid Expert Advisor meticulously designed to navigate the volatility of BTC and other major pairs. Introduces highly requested features, including Multi-Window Time Management and an interactive, upgraded on-chart dashboard.

Unlike traditional grids that get trapped in one direction, Parallel Pro utilizes a dual-engine architecture (Grid A and an optional inverted mirror Grid B) to simultaneously exploit complex market movements. Every entry is guarded by institutional-grade trend filters and robust equity protection mechanisms.

Key Features

Dual Parallel Grid Architecture: Operates a primary directional grid (Grid A) and an optional inverted mirror grid (Grid B), allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to ranging and trending environments simultaneously.

Advanced Custom Trend Filtering: Combines the Adaptive Moving Average and a custom Supertrend indicator (ATR-based) to ensure the EA only builds grids in the direction of the confirmed momentum.

Multi-Window Time Scheduling: Unprecedented control over your trading hours. You can now set multiple trading sessions within the same day separated by a comma (e.g., 01:10-10:00, 18:00-22:15). The EA seamlessly handles schedules that cross midnight.

Smart Basket Take Profit & Trailing: Close trades efficiently using a Basket Take Profit (either combined for the whole account or separated by Buy/Sell sides). Features an intelligent trailing step to maximize profits during strong spikes.

Risk Management: * Hard Drawdown (%): Automatically closes all positions if a critical equity drop is reached.

Soft Drawdown (%): Intelligently pauses the opening of new grid cycles while managing existing ones.

Dynamic or Fixed Grid Steps: Choose between a traditional fixed grid step ($) or an intelligent dynamic grid based on real-time ATR volatility and order count.

Interactive On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive panel displaying real-time P/L, Daily Max Drawdown, Equity, Position Count, Margin Level, Spread, and the Current Day's Active Trading Schedule. Includes an emergency click-to-close "CLOSE ALL" button.

Main Parameter Groups

1. Time & Scheduling Define multiple active sessions per day. Use the format HH:MM-HH:MM. Want to trade two different sessions on Monday? Just write: 08:00-12:00, 15:30-20:00. Leave as 0-24 to trade all day, or 0 to disable the day.

2. Risk Control Set your absolute Max Orders Per Side, Max Spread threshold, and your Hard/Soft Drawdown limits (%). Daily Profit Target functionality is also included to secure gains and halt trading for the day once a monetary goal is met.

3. Grid Setup Enable or disable Grid B. Choose your GridMode (Fixed vs. Dynamic) and configure your step multipliers to control how aggressively the grid expands.

4. Trend Filter Toggle the Custom EMA Filter and Supertrend modules on or off to tailor the entry aggressiveness to your personal strategy.

5. Lot Management Define your starting Base Lot and the Increment size for subsequent grid levels.

Recommendations & Requirements

Symbol: Optimized for BTC, but fully adaptable to major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) with proper grid step adjustments.

Timeframe: Attach the EA to any chart, but set the SignalTimeframe input to M15 (Recommended) for indicator calculations.

Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads, low latency, and minimal slippage is highly recommended.

VPS: A stable VPS is strongly advised to keep the EA running 24/5 and to continuously track the Daily Max Drawdown and Smart Trailing accurately.

Minimum Balance: Depends on your risk appetite and Base Lot size. Recommended $3,000+ for standard accounts or $100+ for cent/micro accounts.

Leverage: 1:100 is the recommended setting for optimal risk-to-reward balance.

For support, set-files, and community discussions, visit our Telegram channel linked in the EA parameters or my Bio!

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Trading Warning

Important Notice: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk to your invested capital. Before deciding to purchase or use this Expert Advisor (EA), please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take into consideration your level of experience.

Risk of Loss: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that this EA will achieve similar results to those shown in backtests or live tracking. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No Responsibility: The developer (Trade Anomalo) shall not be held responsible for any financial losses, damages, or claims resulting from the use of this software. The EA is provided "as-is" and you use it at your own risk.

Demo Testing Required: We strongly recommend testing this EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before considering any live application. This allows you to understand how the grid logic, SoftStop, and volatility filters behave under different market conditions.

Leverage Warning: Grid strategies can use significant margin. Ensure your account leverage and balance are appropriate for the settings you choose.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you have read this disclaimer and agree to its terms.