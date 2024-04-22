This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points.

It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together.

The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels.

HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters.

When trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute chart, you can start with a minimum balance of $500.





XAU(GOLD)USD

5-minute chart

Minimum balance: $500