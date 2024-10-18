SafeGuard Trader EA

4

🎁 FREE SafeGuard Trader EA - Professional Trend Following Strategy

Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base.

✨ Key Strategy Features:

  • Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals
  • Advanced exit strategy based on price action analysis
  • Optimized risk-reward ratio (1:2.4)
  • Built-in news filter protection
  • Complete set of account protection features

📊 Trading Logic:

The robot analyzes market trends using Directional Movement Index (ADX) combined with Bulls Power indicator to identify high-probability trade entries. It uses sophisticated exit logic based on candlestick patterns.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

  • Default lot size: 0.38 (calibrated for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account)
  • Stop Loss: 36 pips
  • Take Profit: 87 pips
  • Custom momentum filters
  • Adjustable news filter settings

🛡️ Protection Features:

  • Maximum spread filter
  • Daily loss limits
  • Drawdown protection
  • Maximum open positions control
  • Equity protection
  • High-impact news filter

💡 Best Pairs & Timeframe:

  • Recommended pair: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15

This EA is completely free and was created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, a professional trading strategy builder software. It combines trend-following strategies with advanced money management features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Trading forex involves substantial risk. Only risk capital should be used for trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Download now and enjoy professional-grade automated trading at no cost! 🎯

Reviews 1
Wilhelm Koch
62
Wilhelm Koch 2025.11.05 11:21 
 

Bei Einlagen von 100 €, Stop Loss=550. Entry Lots =0,03 und der Rest unverändert, wurden bei mir die besten Ergebnisse erreicht. Zu empfehlen 👍

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Wilhelm Koch
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Wilhelm Koch 2025.11.05 11:21 
 

Bei Einlagen von 100 €, Stop Loss=550. Entry Lots =0,03 und der Rest unverändert, wurden bei mir die besten Ergebnisse erreicht. Zu empfehlen 👍

Marin Stoyanov
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Reply from developer Marin Stoyanov 2025.11.17 08:54
Glad to hear this. Don't forget to withdraw your profits whenever possible because. If you want to access more robots like this, you can check out the Prop Firm Robots app here: https://algotradingspace.com/robots/forex/prop-firm-app-eas
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