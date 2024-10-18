🎁 FREE SafeGuard Trader EA - Professional Trend Following Strategy

Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base.

✨ Key Strategy Features:

Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals

Advanced exit strategy based on price action analysis

Optimized risk-reward ratio (1:2.4)

Built-in news filter protection

Complete set of account protection features

📊 Trading Logic:

The robot analyzes market trends using Directional Movement Index (ADX) combined with Bulls Power indicator to identify high-probability trade entries. It uses sophisticated exit logic based on candlestick patterns.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

Default lot size: 0.38 (calibrated for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account)

Stop Loss: 36 pips

Take Profit: 87 pips

Custom momentum filters

Adjustable news filter settings

🛡️ Protection Features:

Maximum spread filter

Daily loss limits

Drawdown protection

Maximum open positions control

Equity protection

High-impact news filter

💡 Best Pairs & Timeframe:

Recommended pair: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15

This EA is completely free and was created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, a professional trading strategy builder software. It combines trend-following strategies with advanced money management features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Trading forex involves substantial risk. Only risk capital should be used for trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Download now and enjoy professional-grade automated trading at no cost! 🎯