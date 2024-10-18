SafeGuard Trader EA
- Experts
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- Version: 7.0
🎁 FREE SafeGuard Trader EA - Professional Trend Following Strategy
Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base.
✨ Key Strategy Features:
- Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals
- Advanced exit strategy based on price action analysis
- Optimized risk-reward ratio (1:2.4)
- Built-in news filter protection
- Complete set of account protection features
📊 Trading Logic:
The robot analyzes market trends using Directional Movement Index (ADX) combined with Bulls Power indicator to identify high-probability trade entries. It uses sophisticated exit logic based on candlestick patterns.
⚙️ Main Parameters:
- Default lot size: 0.38 (calibrated for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account)
- Stop Loss: 36 pips
- Take Profit: 87 pips
- Custom momentum filters
- Adjustable news filter settings
🛡️ Protection Features:
- Maximum spread filter
- Daily loss limits
- Drawdown protection
- Maximum open positions control
- Equity protection
- High-impact news filter
💡 Best Pairs & Timeframe:
- Recommended pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: M15
This EA is completely free and was created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, a professional trading strategy builder software. It combines trend-following strategies with advanced money management features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Trading forex involves substantial risk. Only risk capital should be used for trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Download now and enjoy professional-grade automated trading at no cost! 🎯
Bei Einlagen von 100 €, Stop Loss=550. Entry Lots =0,03 und der Rest unverändert, wurden bei mir die besten Ergebnisse erreicht. Zu empfehlen 👍