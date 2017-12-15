Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.

The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.

Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller

Set file

Questions? Use the Comments tab on this page.

Does not use martingale!

Trades opened by the robot comply with the FIFO standard!

Works with any broker on any type of accounts!

After downloading from the market, set the default settings. Or load the settings from the settings folder.

The EA uses many filters and indicators. The exit from the position is carried out according to the target time system, which consists of 7 blocks, each block is optimized for a specific market situation. It is also possible to use the classic stop loss and take profit.

In addition, there is a block that allows you to close positions when a certain profit or loss is reached separately for sell orders and buy orders, both as a percentage of the deposit and as a fixed amount.

It is possible to work with three types of orders: market orders, pending stop and limit orders, and an order tracking system when a pending order lags behind the price.

The EA works well on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, futures and indices. Each instrument has its own settings.

Default settings for the EURUSD pair on the m1 timeframe.

You can find a more detailed description of the parameters and settings of various tools in our blog on mql 5 or in the telegram channel.

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GOLDEN DELTA RENKO ECOSYSTEM

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RenkoExpert is part of the growing Golden Delta Renko ecosystem for MetaTrader 5.

The collection includes free and professional tools for different parts of the Renko workflow:

• Support and resistance zones

• Momentum and market pressure

• Trend and structure analysis

• Renko chart tools and brick-size utilities

• Risk planning and trade workflow panels

• Advanced tools for deeper Renko analysis

Each tool can be used independently, while together they help build a more practical Renko workspace for MetaTrader 5.

Explore the full Golden Delta collection:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller