RenkoExpert

3.67

Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.

   The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.

Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller

 

 Set file

Questions? Use the Comments tab on this page.

Does not use martingale! 

Trades opened by the robot comply with the FIFO standard!

Works with any broker on any type of accounts!

After downloading from the market, set the default settings. Or load the settings from the settings folder.

  The EA uses many filters and indicators. The exit from the position is carried out according to the target time system, which consists of 7 blocks, each block is optimized for a specific market situation. It is also possible to use the classic stop loss and take profit.

 In addition, there is a block that allows you to close positions when a certain profit or loss is reached separately for sell orders and buy orders, both as a percentage of the deposit and as a fixed amount.

 It is possible to work with three types of orders: market orders, pending stop and limit orders, and an order tracking system when a pending order lags behind the price.

 The EA works well on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, futures and indices. Each instrument has its own settings.

Default settings for the EURUSD pair on the m1 timeframe.

 You can find a more detailed description of the parameters and settings of various tools in our blog on mql 5 or in the telegram channel.

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GOLDEN DELTA RENKO ECOSYSTEM
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RenkoExpert is part of the growing Golden Delta Renko ecosystem for MetaTrader 5.

The collection includes free and professional tools for different parts of the Renko workflow:

• Support and resistance zones
• Momentum and market pressure
• Trend and structure analysis
• Renko chart tools and brick-size utilities
• Risk planning and trade workflow panels
• Advanced tools for deeper Renko analysis

Each tool can be used independently, while together they help build a more practical Renko workspace for MetaTrader 5.

Explore the full Golden Delta collection:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller

Reviews 15
patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.02.21 15:44 
 

Only been testing for a few days but seems to perform very well. MUST use sets as is VERY complicated. USDJPY set works very well so far. Will update.

Ahmed Aboud Ahmed Mohammedalhassan -
676
Ahmed Aboud Ahmed Mohammedalhassan - 2021.12.22 08:09 
 

Best expert for traders

wsonic
135
wsonic 2020.06.12 19:41 
 

Excellent performance on USDCAD and EURUSD. Smart pending order, good risk management and great reversal entry position and management. Highly recommended.

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Br99cd1962
14
Br99cd1962 2026.06.08 04:00 
 

To many settings. Too complicated to use. Originally locked my screen. Reboot required. Win 11.

[Deleted] 2025.07.10 02:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Goida
16113
Reply from developer Andrey Goida 2025.09.30 07:36
Thanks for your feedback!
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2025.04.02 20:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.02.21 15:44 
 

Only been testing for a few days but seems to perform very well. MUST use sets as is VERY complicated. USDJPY set works very well so far. Will update.

Andrey Goida
16113
Reply from developer Andrey Goida 2025.09.30 07:37
Thanks for the feedback
jerry hill
52
jerry hill 2024.11.02 22:01 
 

I had trouble getting it to work on my system. windows 11. finally gave up.

SmilingHer
51
SmilingHer 2024.07.26 03:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phillipploo
21
Phillipploo 2023.01.24 19:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Faradayx
19
Faradayx 2023.01.23 11:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Aboud Ahmed Mohammedalhassan -
676
Ahmed Aboud Ahmed Mohammedalhassan - 2021.12.22 08:09 
 

Best expert for traders

Samuel Kimball
80
Samuel Kimball 2021.10.28 19:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Goida
16113
Reply from developer Andrey Goida 2021.10.30 08:47
The review was written in error and does not correspond to reality. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26221#!tab=comments&page=5&comment=25513124
Eugene73
27
Eugene73 2021.10.27 11:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Goida
16113
Reply from developer Andrey Goida 2023.01.21 15:59
Thanks!
MichaelZ
263
MichaelZ 2021.04.13 10:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Goida
16113
Reply from developer Andrey Goida 2023.01.21 16:02
We've done some work on the bugs. In the latest version, all your comments have been corrected. Thank you very much for your feedback!
Shpejtim Agushi
72
Shpejtim Agushi 2020.07.09 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wsonic
135
wsonic 2020.06.12 19:41 
 

Excellent performance on USDCAD and EURUSD. Smart pending order, good risk management and great reversal entry position and management. Highly recommended.

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