Trade Area

Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time.

There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low.

Recommendations:

  • When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade.
  • Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss.
  • Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.
