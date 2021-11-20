Trade Area
- Indicators
- Jinsong Zhang
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 November 2021
Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time.
There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low.
Recommendations:
- When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade.
- Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss.
- Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.