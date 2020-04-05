Asta

ASTA – The Trend Sovereign

One Trade. One Direction. Absolute Dominance.

ASTA does not predict. It does not gamble. It does not guess.

It reads the trend. It confirms direction using a 200-period Moving Average—the institutional gold standard for trend identification. Then, with calculated precision, it executes a single trade aligned with the prevailing market force.

Price above MA? Buy.
Price below MA? Sell.

No emotions. No overthinking. Pure trend-following discipline extracted from institutional playbooks and distilled into a $55 package requiring only $50 to start.
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