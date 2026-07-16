Momentum waves oscillator

The Momentum Waves Oscillator is an indicator designed for traders who want to declutter their charts. It does not generate "magic" signals; instead, it structures market data to provide an immediate, noise-free reading of momentum and volatility.

This tool transforms price action into an organized visual grid, facilitating rapid and confident decision-making.

Key Features:

  • "Snap-to-Grid" Points: Prices are normalized on a scale of -100 to +100 with a step of 5. This eliminates chart "jitter" and makes it clear when the price is stagnant or progressing in distinct steps.

  • At-a-Glance Momentum: Points automatically change color based on their position:

    • Green: Bullish momentum (above zero).

    • Red: Bearish momentum (below zero).

  • Integrated 20 SMA: A white line overlays a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the points, allowing you to confirm the underlying trend without adding extra indicators to your workspace.

  • Maximum Readability: The indicator utilizes a -150 to +150 scale to maintain "breathing room" around key levels (100, 0, -100), preventing curves from clustering at the edges of the window.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Klinger volume oscillator mt4
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