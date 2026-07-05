Aurum Xau Vector

Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD.

The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool.

It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal per day.

Main Features

• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD
• BUY and SELL arrow signals directly on the chart
• Gann-style price geometry engine
• Fibonacci-style target alignment
• ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones
• MACD confirmation filter
• Candle color confirmation
• Trading session filter
• One signal per day option
• Popup alerts
• Sound alerts
• Mobile push notifications
• Clean visual Entry / TP / SL boxes
• Lightweight and optimized calculation mode

How It Works

Aurum Xau Vector analyzes the opening price of confirmed candles using a Gold-focused calculation engine. The indicator checks if the projected ATR target aligns with important calculated price levels. After that, it applies additional filters such as candle direction, MACD confirmation, session time, and signal cooldown.

When all conditions match, the indicator prints a BUY or SELL signal and displays the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit area on the chart.

This makes the indicator useful for traders who prefer structured trade ideas instead of noisy signals.

Inputs

• Gold Step Mode
Controls the internal step calculation used by the indicator. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Length
Defines the ATR period used for volatility calculation.

• Gold Threshold
Controls how strict the price-level alignment should be. Lower values give stricter signals.

• Historical Candles To Scan
Controls how many past candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

• Draw Entry / TP / SL Boxes
Enables or disables the visual risk and reward zones on the chart.

• SL ATR Multiplier
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• TP ATR Multiplier
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

• Candle Color Confirm
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

• MACD Filter
Enables MACD confirmation before printing a signal.

• MACD Fast EMA
Fast EMA value for MACD.

• MACD Slow EMA
Slow EMA value for MACD.

• MACD Signal SMA
Signal line value for MACD.

• Popup Alert
Shows a popup alert when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification
Sends a notification to the MetaTrader mobile app when a new signal appears.

Recommended Use

Aurum Xau Vector is designed for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner and more selective approach. It can be used on different timeframes, but it is best tested first on Gold intraday and swing setups.

For better results, always combine the indicator with market structure, support and resistance, trend direction, and proper risk management.

Important Note

This indicator does not guarantee profits. Trading Gold involves risk, and every trader should test the tool on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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