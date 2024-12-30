Professor EA MT4

5
  • Experts
  • Elif Kaya
    Elif Kaya

    Elif Kaya

    4.4 (123)
    Beware :
    I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
    If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
    Contact me for more info.
    24 products 7 comments
  • Version: 2.25
  • Updated: 31 January 2025
  • Activations: 15

- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$)

Welcome, Professor Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss.

After purchase, You can receive Bitcoin Expert or Gold Trade Expert for Free! Contact me for this BONUS!

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

Strategy Tester is not covered critical news.

The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies.

The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currency pair is often the most-traded market in the entire world. Representing two of our most powerful and influential economies, it offers traders a huge range of trading opportunities. Trillions are traded on it every single day.

The Professor EA Has High safety, which sets trades based on good risk/reward ratio. It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the EUR/USD market by trading the breakouts with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-4 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing forex market.

Features:

  • Powerful EURUSD pair
  • Fixed Take profit and Stop Loss in per trade
  • Trading 5 days a week
  • Updates free
Parameters:
  • You do not need to set any settings

Information:

  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 100
  • Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known brokers


Reviews 1
Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.03.28 00:15 
 

perfetto top su eurusd mai troverai di meglio

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Vincenzo Bisignani
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Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.03.28 00:15 
 

perfetto top su eurusd mai troverai di meglio

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