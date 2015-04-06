Hedging Adviser EA





Hedging Adviser EA





It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy".





Hedging Adviser EA





uses an intelligent hedging system to avoid unpleasant situations, the ADVISER has flexible settings that can be configured for any currency pair that turns losses into profit. If the market goes in an unfavorable direction, the recovery zone Algorithm will hedge your trade by opening an opposite order of a larger size, which you yourself specify in the adviser settings based on your deposit. If the market turns around again, the same mechanism will turn on. The result is a "trading channel" with an upper take profit level and a lower take profit, as well as a variable series of buy and sell transactions at certain levels and with different lot sizes inside this channel. As soon as it works as one of the TP levels - and we know that it is definitely either the upper or lower take profit - all open trades are closed with a total profit.





With the settings of the Hedging Adviser EA





you will be able to implement your hedging strategy since each hedging position is controlled by the lot and the size of the channel margin





Next , two scenarios are possible:





Scenario 1: The market goes up (until it reaches the recovery activation level), the take profit level is triggered. The deal is closed, the profit is fixed.

Scenario 2: The market goes down and reaches the level of recovery activation. A deal with an increased lot is opened in the opposite direction. A new take profit level is determined for transactions. This process is repeated with any change in the direction of the market movement until the take profit is triggered and the transactions are closed with a total profit.

It is important to remember the following:





The Expert does not comply with the NFA/FIFO rule. Do not trade with a broker from the USA.