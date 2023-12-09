Breakout System EA

5

Breakout System EA  works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation. 

* Forex EA Features

– Allow compound interest or Fix lots by Users
– Spreads protection, using pending orders (stop order) without any market orders
– No grid. No martingale
– A small Stoploss for every trade
– Combine with RSI, Ichimoku and Awesome Oscillator indicators to balance the price
– Primitive Price Action Activities, Deep Learning
 

    – Fixed Lots Size = 0.0 : If this > 0.0 that mean do not allow compound interest
    – Lots Size Per $1,000 = 0.2 : This compound interest works if ‘Fixed Lots Size’ = 0.0
    + Greater than 0.3 If the leverage > 1:100, anything else please using this: Lots = Margin * Leverage / Contract
    + Ex: EURUSD, Lots = $ 1,000 * 30 / 100,000 =  0.3 lots (should be < 0.3 – the balance is $ 1,000, Leverage=1:30)
    + Recommended: Maximum 0.2 in any case
    – Minimal Lots Size = 0.01
    – Maximal Lots Size = 5.0

    Protection
    – Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 20 (in pips)

    Confirmation
    – Awesome Oscillator
    – RSI period (Fixed) = 50
    – Ichimoku = 6, 10, 60

    – Stoploss (PiP) = 3.0 (in pips)

    * EA RECOMMENDATIONS
    – Broker : ICMarket , Tickmill , Alpari  (ECN account with very low spread & commision)
    – Strong Pairs : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY 
    – Timeframe : M1/ M5/ M15

    - Run at Demo account at a Fast VPS, then use an EA to Copy from Demo to Real (Very low fee and spread)

     Recommend Copy EA: Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4, Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4

    Reviews 1
    Tomi Luv
    908
    Tomi Luv 2024.12.18 19:56 
     

    Backtest on JPY pairs looks great. I'm in demo testing mode now. Will come Bacak in 6 months to update

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    Tomi Luv
    908
    Tomi Luv 2024.12.18 19:56 
     

    Backtest on JPY pairs looks great. I'm in demo testing mode now. Will come Bacak in 6 months to update

    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    36302
    Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2024.12.19 06:29
    You can use Fast copy to copy trade from Demo to Real account. It will better when you run it at real account, because broker spread and slipage.
    Reply to review