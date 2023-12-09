Breakout System EA

Breakout System EA  works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation. 

* Forex EA Features

– Allow compound interest or Fix lots by Users
– Spreads protection, using pending orders (stop order) without any market orders
– No grid. No martingale
– A small Stoploss for every trade
– Combine with RSI, Ichimoku and Awesome Oscillator indicators to balance the price
– Primitive Price Action Activities, Deep Learning
 

    – Fixed Lots Size = 0.0 : If this > 0.0 that mean do not allow compound interest
    – Lots Size Per $1,000 = 0.2 : This compound interest works if ‘Fixed Lots Size’ = 0.0
    + Greater than 0.3 If the leverage > 1:100, anything else please using this: Lots = Margin * Leverage / Contract
    + Ex: EURUSD, Lots = $ 1,000 * 30 / 100,000 =  0.3 lots (should be < 0.3 – the balance is $ 1,000, Leverage=1:30)
    + Recommended: Maximum 0.2 in any case
    – Minimal Lots Size = 0.01
    – Maximal Lots Size = 5.0

    Protection
    – Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 20 (in pips)

    Confirmation
    – Awesome Oscillator
    – RSI period (Fixed) = 50
    – Ichimoku = 6, 10, 60

    – Stoploss (PiP) = 3.0 (in pips)

    * EA RECOMMENDATIONS
    – Broker : ICMarket , Tickmill , Alpari  (ECN account with very low spread & commision)
    – Strong Pairs : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY 
    – Timeframe : M1/ M5/ M15

    - Run at Demo account at a Fast VPS, then use an EA to Copy from Demo to Real (Very low fee and spread)

     Recommend Copy EA: Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4, Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4

    Avis 1
    Tomi Luv
    649
    Tomi Luv 2024.12.18 19:56 
     

    Backtest on JPY pairs looks great. I'm in demo testing mode now. Will come Bacak in 6 months to update

